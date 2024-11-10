Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia reveal two shock selections for Perth Test against India; check full squad

Cricket Australia on Sunday unveiled its 13-member squad for the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India.

In a surprising selection, Cricket Australia on Sunday unveiled its 13-member squad for the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India. The squad features two uncapped players, Nathan McSweeney and Josh Inglis, both of whom have demonstrated impressive form in domestic cricket. The first Test will be held from November 22 at Perth Stadium.

Nathan McSweeney, a South Australian batter, has been chosen to open the innings alongside Usman Khawaja, beating experienced openers Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, and Sam Konstas. Despite McSweeney’s limited experience as an opener in first-class cricket, chief selector George Bailey noted his recent success at the top order, especially in Australia A's series against India A, where he showcased his potential against the new ball.

“Nathan has displayed the attributes we believe will equip him well for Test cricket along with a strong recent record in domestic cricket,” Bailey said.

“His performances for South Australia and Australia A weighed in his favour and supports our view he is ready for the opportunity at Test level," he added.

McSweeney will become Australia’s 467th men’s Test cricketer should he debut in Perth.

Inglis, another surprise addition, has been in tremendous form in the Sheffield Shield, scoring centuries in every match this season. A backup wicketkeeper and batter, Inglis’ inclusion is seen as unconventional, as Australia typically reserves a spot for an additional bowler in their home Test squads. Inglis, who will lead Australia in the third ODI against Pakistan in Perth, is now on the cusp of a Test debut.

Bailey praised Inglis’ performance, stating, “Josh has been in great touch in the Sheffield Shield competition and deserves his place in his first Test squad.” His recent form has undeniably bolstered his selection prospects.

Scott Boland also returns to the squad, reinforcing Australia’s bowling depth. “Scott has been a top-level performer when given the opportunity at Test level and remains a valued member of the squad," Bailey said.

The all-rounder Cameron Green, however, is absent as he recovers from lower spine surgery, which could keep him sidelined for up to six months.

According to Bailey, the squad was carefully chosen to provide captain Pat Cummins and head coach Andrew McDonald with “the options required for what shapes as a captivating series.”

Australia’s Squad for First Test:

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

India’s Squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed.

