Apply for Driving License online from home: A Step-by-Step Guide

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has provided an online facility for citizens to apply for a learner's license from home. Take the online test, and if you pass, a license link will be sent to you.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 10, 2024, 9:41 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 10, 2024, 9:43 PM IST

Driving License Online

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has provided an online facility, so now citizens can apply for their learner's license from home. It is very important for all drivers across the country to have a driving license. Because without a driving license, the driver will be fined. In fact, a driving license serves as a government document for the driver.

article_image2

Learning Driving License

This confirms that the person is eligible to drive with a license. According to the Motor Vehicles Act 1998, if a person drives a vehicle without a license in any corner of the country, he will be heavily fined. In such a situation, it is very important for every driver to apply for a driving license. Whenever a citizen needs a driving license to drive, we will tell you that he officially gets a learner's license first.

article_image3

Driving License Application

To create it, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has provided an online facility for citizens. So now citizens can apply for their learner's license from home. Apart from this, now you do not need to go to any RTO to get a license. You can take the test from anywhere and get a license in a few hours. But to get a permanent driving license, one has to physically go to the transport office to take their driving test. If the person qualifies in the driving test, he will get a permanent driving license.

article_image4

Motor Vehicles Act 1998

Select your state from the drop-down list. Now select the option to apply for a learner's license from the list. Now take the test and answer six out of 10 questions correctly to pass the test. After completing the test, the license link will be sent to the registered mobile number. If you do not pass the exam, you will be charged Rs.50 again for the exam.

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks anr

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more gcw

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price RBA

Why are car spare tires smaller? Here are 7 key reasons AJR

Suriya Reveals Jyothika Earned 3 Times More During Kaakha Kaakha

Who is Sreeleela? Meet actress performing in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 RBA

Who is Sreeleela? Meet actress performing in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 RBA

Putin plans to introduce 'ministry of sex' amid drooping birth rate; Take a look at proposed initiatives gcw

Halloween HORROR! US couple stabbed, shot each other as son played video games in another room shk

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

