Apply for Driving License online from home: A Step-by-Step Guide

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has provided an online facility, so now citizens can apply for their learner's license from home. It is very important for all drivers across the country to have a driving license. Because without a driving license, the driver will be fined. In fact, a driving license serves as a government document for the driver.

This confirms that the person is eligible to drive with a license. According to the Motor Vehicles Act 1998, if a person drives a vehicle without a license in any corner of the country, he will be heavily fined. In such a situation, it is very important for every driver to apply for a driving license. Whenever a citizen needs a driving license to drive, we will tell you that he officially gets a learner's license first.

To create it, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has provided an online facility for citizens. So now citizens can apply for their learner's license from home. Apart from this, now you do not need to go to any RTO to get a license. You can take the test from anywhere and get a license in a few hours. But to get a permanent driving license, one has to physically go to the transport office to take their driving test. If the person qualifies in the driving test, he will get a permanent driving license.

Motor Vehicles Act 1998

Select your state from the drop-down list. Now select the option to apply for a learner's license from the list. Now take the test and answer six out of 10 questions correctly to pass the test. After completing the test, the license link will be sent to the registered mobile number. If you do not pass the exam, you will be charged Rs.50 again for the exam.

