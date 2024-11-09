India A suffer six-wicket loss to Australia A in second unofficial Test

India A suffered a six-wicket defeat against Australia A in the second unofficial Test in Melbourne. The hosts have registered a 2-0 series win. The home side chased down the target of 168 runs for the loss of just four wickets. Sam Konstas top scored for Australia A with a resilient 73 run knock, while Beu Webster provided ample support with 46 runs. The duo remained unbeaten. Prasidh Krishna picked up two wickets for the visitors, while Mukesh Kumar and Tanush Kotian chipped in with one scalp each.

Australia A made a shaky start to their chase having lost Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft in the first over itself. Prasidh Krishna accounted for both the wickets. Captain Nathan McSweeney and Konstas stitched together a partnership of 47 runs, before the former was dismissed by Mukesh Kumar in the 20th over.

Oliver Davis was then bowled by spinner Kotian with the score at 73. But then, Konstas and Webster added 96 runs together to take Australia A across the finish line. Konstas played a patient knock, scoring 73 runs from 128 balls, including seven fours and a six. Meanwhile Webster resorted to a more aggressive approach, smashing six boundaries en route to his 66 ball 46.

India A started Day 3 at 73 for 5. A 96-run partnership between Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Kumar Reddy rescued India from collapse. Jurel, who scored 80 in the first innings, once again became India's savior. He scored 68 runs off 122 balls with five boundaries. Nitish also returned soon after, his innings comprising one six and five fours. This left India at 162 for 7. Tanush and Prasidh's innings then guided India to a respectable score, adding 49 runs together. Mukesh Kumar (1) was the other batsman dismissed. Khaleel Ahmed (0) remained not out.

On Day 2, India's second innings started with a collapse. Abhimanyu Easwaran (17) was dismissed with only 25 runs on the scoreboard. Sai Sudharsan (3) lasted only eight balls. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (11) disappointed in his fourth consecutive innings. KL Rahul, who opened the innings, faced 44 balls but managed only 10 runs. Devdutt Padikkal could only score one run.

In reply to India's first innings score of 161, Australia were bowled out for 223. Marcus Harris was the top scorer for Australia with 74 runs. Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking four wickets. Mukesh Kumar took three wickets, while Khaleel Ahmed claimed two.

