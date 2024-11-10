Suriya reveals Jyothika's higher salary during 'Kaakha Kaakha'

Suriya opened up about his struggles and revealed that his wife, Jyothika, earned three times more than him during the making of Kaakha Kaakha.

Tamil cinema superstar Suriya, in a recent interview, spoke about his struggles. He revealed that there was a time when his wife Jyothika earned three times more than him. Suriya, who is busy promoting his film 'Kanguva', spoke to The Mashable.

Suriya further added, “I knew Tamil, I was considered an actor’s son. But I would forget my lines. This was my third or fourth film. I really respected the way she (Jyothika) worked. She knew the lines better than me. She memorized them by heart, very sincere.” Suriya also said that it took him years to create a fan base and market for himself in the Tamil film industry. He added, “Jyothika was at the peak of her success, it took me 5 years to create my space. It took me years to call myself a hero and create my market. Jyothika’s salary in Kaakha Kaakha was three times more than mine.”

According to Suriya, despite the huge salary difference between Jyothika and him, the actress's parents agreed to their marriage. Suriya said, “At that time I realized where I was in my life. She was ready to be a part of my life. Her parents were also ready, I realized what I earn and what she earns. I realized I had to work hard. I thought I had to match her, at least be someone who could protect them. Finally, that's what happened.”

Suriya and Jyothika moved from Chennai to Mumbai earlier this year. Suriya also gave the reason for this decision in this interview. Jyothika's family lives in Mumbai. After a long separation from them, she wanted to be with them. According to Suriya, “Mumbai is home. Her (Jyothika’s) family is here. Jyothika spent a lot of time with her parents. They are a little older than my parents. Jyothika left Mumbai when she was 18. After that, she was in Chennai for 27 years. So I thought it would be good if she spent time with her parents. The kids have chosen the IB curriculum, and there are only one or two schools in Chennai.”

Suriya admitted that most people in Mumbai do not recognize him. He introduces himself to people. Even at the children's school, he introduces himself not as a celebrity, but as Suriya from Chennai.

Suriya's 'Kanguva' is releasing worldwide on November 14 in 38 languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Along with Suriya, stars like Bobby Deol, Disha Patani and Yogi Babu have played important roles in this film. This film has been made on a budget of Rs 300 to 350 crores. Kanguva, which is centered on an epic story, has been directed by director Siva. Actor Suriya has played 2 roles in this film.

