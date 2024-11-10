Suriya reveals Jyothika's higher salary during 'Kaakha Kaakha'

Suriya opened up about his struggles and revealed that his wife, Jyothika, earned three times more than him during the making of Kaakha Kaakha.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 10, 2024, 9:54 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 10, 2024, 10:01 PM IST

Actor Suriya and Jyothika

Tamil cinema superstar Suriya, in a recent interview, spoke about his struggles. He revealed that there was a time when his wife Jyothika earned three times more than him. Suriya, who is busy promoting his film 'Kanguva', spoke to The Mashable.

article_image2

Actor Suriya, Sivakumar's Son

Suriya further added, “I knew Tamil, I was considered an actor’s son. But I would forget my lines. This was my third or fourth film. I really respected the way she (Jyothika) worked. She knew the lines better than me. She memorized them by heart, very sincere.” Suriya also said that it took him years to create a fan base and market for himself in the Tamil film industry. He added, “Jyothika was at the peak of her success, it took me 5 years to create my space. It took me years to call myself a hero and create my market. Jyothika’s salary in Kaakha Kaakha was three times more than mine.”

article_image3

Suriya and Jyothika Salary

According to Suriya, despite the huge salary difference between Jyothika and him, the actress's parents agreed to their marriage. Suriya said, “At that time I realized where I was in my life. She was ready to be a part of my life. Her parents were also ready, I realized what I earn and what she earns. I realized I had to work hard. I thought I had to match her, at least be someone who could protect them. Finally, that's what happened.”

article_image4

Why Suriya Moved to Mumbai

Suriya and Jyothika moved from Chennai to Mumbai earlier this year. Suriya also gave the reason for this decision in this interview. Jyothika's family lives in Mumbai. After a long separation from them, she wanted to be with them. According to Suriya, “Mumbai is home. Her (Jyothika’s) family is here. Jyothika spent a lot of time with her parents. They are a little older than my parents. Jyothika left Mumbai when she was 18. After that, she was in Chennai for 27 years. So I thought it would be good if she spent time with her parents. The kids have chosen the IB curriculum, and there are only one or two schools in Chennai.”

article_image5

Suriya's Life in Mumbai

Suriya admitted that most people in Mumbai do not recognize him. He introduces himself to people. Even at the children's school, he introduces himself not as a celebrity, but as Suriya from Chennai.

article_image6

Kanguva Release on November 14

Suriya's 'Kanguva' is releasing worldwide on November 14 in 38 languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Along with Suriya, stars like Bobby Deol, Disha Patani and Yogi Babu have played important roles in this film. This film has been made on a budget of Rs 300 to 350 crores. Kanguva, which is centered on an epic story, has been directed by director Siva. Actor Suriya has played 2 roles in this film.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kapil Sharma caught lying by Sudha Murty on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' dmn

‘Mere se panga nahi lena’: Kapil Sharma caught lying by Sudha Murty on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Bigg Boss 18: Will 'Time God' Vivian Dsena be able to get coffee by defying the housemates? WATCH RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Will 'Time God' Vivian Dsena be able to get coffee by defying the housemates? WATCH

Sharda Sinha LAST video before death; Bhojpuri singer sings Chhath song on hospital bed (WATCH) RBA

Sharda Sinha LAST video before death; Bhojpuri singer sings Chhath song on hospital bed (WATCH)

WATCH Napoleon son Dhanoosh and his wife Akshaya's wedding video from Japan goes viral RBA

WATCH: Napoleon’s son Dhanoosh and his wife Akshaya's wedding video from Japan goes viral

Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan evicted from show; Sara gets emotional; here's what happened NEXT RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan evicted from show; Sara gets emotional; here's what happened NEXT

Recent Stories

Apply for Driving License online from home: A Step-by-Step Guide RBA

Apply for Driving License online from home: A Step-by-Step Guide

Who is Sreeleela? Meet actress performing in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 RBA

Who is Sreeleela? Meet actress performing in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2

Who is Sreeleela? Meet actress performing in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 RBA

Who is Sreeleela? Meet actress performing in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2

Putin plans to introduce 'ministry of sex' amid drooping birth rate; Take a look at proposed initiatives gcw

Putin plans to introduce 'ministry of sex' amid drooping birth rate; Take a look at proposed initiatives

Halloween HORROR! US couple stabbed, shot each other as son played video games in another room shk

Halloween HORROR! US couple stabbed, shot each other as son played video games in another room

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon