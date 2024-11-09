Kerala's crushing victory over Uttar Pradesh in Ranji Trophy

Kerala secured a resounding victory against Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy. At the St. Xavier's College Ground in Thumba, the hosts won by an innings and 117 runs. Sachin Baby and Co. had gained a 233-run lead in the first innings. UP, starting their second innings, were all out for 116. Jalaj Saxena, with six wickets, demolished UP's batting lineup. Saxena had also taken five wickets in the first innings. UP were bowled out for 162 in their first innings, while Kerala scored 365. Salman Nizar (93) was Kerala's top scorer, while Sachin Baby (83) also delivering a strong performance.

UP began Day 4 at 66/2. They lost their remaining wickets within 50 runs. Madhav Kaushik, with 36 runs, was UP's top scorer. Priyam Garg (22), Nitish Rana (15), Aryan Juyal (12), Aaqib Khan (11), and Siddharth Yadav (14 not out) were the other batsmen who reached double figures. Apart from Saxena, Aditya Sarwate took three wickets for Kerala. Earlier, Kerala resumed their innings on Day 3 at 340/7. They lost their remaining wickets for an additional 55 runs. Salman, adding 19 runs to his overnight score, was the first to depart, caught by Siddharth Yadav off Aaqib's bowling. Basil Thampi (0) was dismissed on his first ball. However, Mohammed Azharuddeen (40) continued the attack at one end, pushing the lead past 200.

After losing the toss on Day 1, Uttar Pradesh were all out for 162. Shivam Sharma, with 30 runs, was their top scorer, while Nitish Rana scored 25. Jalaj Saxena shone for Kerala with five wickets. UP's top order, including captain Aryan Juyal (23), Madhav Kaushik (13), Priyam Garg (1), Sameer Rizvi (1), and Siddharth Yadav (19), disappointed. Shivam Sharma, coming in at number ten, scored 30 runs, helping UP cross 150.

Struggling at 129/9, UP's last-wicket pair of Shivam Sharma and Aaqib Khan (3) added 32 runs. Besides Jalaj Saxena's five-wicket haul, Basil Thampi took two wickets for Kerala at the first time of asking.

