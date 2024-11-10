Entertainment
Actress Sreeleela, who has become famous as the dancing queen, has officially entered Allu Arjun's upcoming film 'Pushpa 2'. She will be seen doing an item number in the film.
The official X handle of 'Pushpa' has confirmed Sreeleela's entry in the film. According to them, she will appear in the 'Kissik' song of 'Pushpa 2'.
There is no confirmation of this yet, but some time ago there was news that Sreeleela had demanded Rs 2 crore for doing an item number in 'Pushpa 2'.
23-year-old Sreeleela is an Indian-American actress. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, US. She has been working as an actress in films since 2017.
Sreeleela made her debut as a lead actress in the 2019 Kannada film 'Kiss'. However, she was seen as a child artist in 'Chitranga', released in 2017.
Sreeleela has appeared in 12 films in the last 5 years. These include Kannada's 'Breathe', 'James', Telugu's Pelli SandaD, Dhamaka, Skanda, Bhagwant Kesari and Guntur Kaaram.
Apart from 'Pushpa 2', Sreeleela's upcoming films include 'Mass Jathara', 'Robinhood' and 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh', which are currently in the production stage.