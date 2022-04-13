IPL 2022, PBKS vs MI: All-round Punjab piles more misery on winless Mumbai, Twitter vents frustration

It is the same story for the record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). On Wednesday, it suffered a 12-run defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 23 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. MI stays winless in its opening five matches, lurking at the rock bottom, while Twitter vented its frustration.

Winning the toss, MI skipper Rohit Sharma invited PBKS to bat, as the latter was off to a fine start, with openers Mayank Agarwal (52) and Shikhar Dhawan (70) putting on a 97-run stand. As the former scored his 13th IPL half-century, he was the first wicket to fall in the tenth over to leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin. Dhawan added 30 more along with Jonny Bairstow (12) before the latter departed to pacer Jaydev Unadkat in the 15th, followed by the former at 151 to pacer Basil Thampi in the 17th.

A 40-run partnership for the fifth wicket ensued between Jitesh Sharma (30) and Shahrukh Khan (15) before the latter was dismissed by Thampi in the final over, as PBKS finished on a challenging total of 198/5. Thampi claimed a couple for MI, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah was the most economical. In reply, MI started on a sour note, losing openers Rohit (28) and Ishan Kishan (3) within the fifth over of the PP, at 32, while the skipper scored his 10,000th Twenty20 (T20) run.

However, Dewald Brevis (49) and Tilak Varma (36) played some blistering shots thereon, contributing to an 84-run stand for the third wicket, keeping MI well within the chase. In the 11th, Brevis fell a run short of his maiden IPL 50 after being dismissed by pacer Odean Smith, while Varma followed back at 131 in the 13th off a run-out. Suryakumar Yadav (43) tried to provide some fightback with partnerships not coming in regularly.

However, in the 19th, Rabada sent him packing at 177 to plunge MI's chase into grave uncertainty. In the subsequent nine runs, MI lost three more, as Rabada and Smith bowled a fine last two overs to help PBKS successfully defend the target and win it by 12 runs. For PBKS, Smith claimed four, while Rabada and pacer Arshdeep Singh were the most economical ones.

Brief scores: PBKS 198/5 (Mayank- 52, Dhawan- 70, Jitesh- 30*; Thampi- 2/47) beat MI 186/9 (Brevis- 49, Varma- 36, Suryakumar-43; Smith- 4/30) by 12 runs.