    IPL 2022: Gill-Tewatia the show-stealers as Gujarat pulls off last-ball win over Punjab; netizens stunned

    Gujarat Titans pulled off a last-ball win over Punjab Kings by six wickets in Match 16 of IPL 2022. As a result, netizens were left stunned, thanks to Shubman Gill and Rahul Tewatia.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs GT
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 8, 2022, 11:49 PM IST

    It was a last-ball thriller in Match 26 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and new team Gujarat Titans (GT). Played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, GT pulled off a dazzling six-wicket win, thanks to glorious shows from Shubman Gill and Rahul Tewatia. As a result, netizens were left stunned by it.

    Winning the toss, GT skipper Hardik Pandya opted to bowl, as PBKS was off to an agitated start, losing a couple of wickets within the fifth over of the powerplay, with 34 runs on the board. However, opener Shikhar Dhawan (35) and Liam Livingstone (64) contributed to a 52-run stand for the third wicket before the former fell to leg-spinner Rashid Khan in the 11th. Regardless, Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma (23) added 38 for the fourth wicket before both departed in quick successions to pacer Darshan Nalkande in the 14th, at 124.

    It was thereon that PBKS began to lose wickets at regular intervals, as it eventually posted an exceptional total of 189/9. For GT, Rashid claimed three, while he was also heavily economical. In reply, GT lost Matthew Wade (6) in the fourth over of the PP to pacer Kagiso Rabada at 32.

    Nonetheless, fellow opener Gill (95*) and Sai Sudharsan (35) contributed 101 for the second wicket to help GT stay in the chase before the latter fell to leg-spinner Rahul Chahar in the 15th. As Gill scored his 12th IPL half-century, a 37-run partnership happened between him and Pandya (27) before Rabada dismissed the former in the 19th.

    As the chase went down the wire, Tewatia (13*) smashed a couple of sixes in the final two balls to hand GT a memorable six-wicket win. For PBKS, Rabada claimed a couple, while pacer Arshdeep Singh was the most economical from his side.
    Brief scores: PBKS 189/9 (Dhawan- 35, Livingstone- 64; Rashid- 3/22) lost to GT 190/4 (Gill- 96, Sudharsan- 35; Rabada- 2/35) by six wickets.

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2022, 11:49 PM IST
