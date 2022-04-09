Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, MI vs RCB: Anuj Rawat hands Mumbai 4th successive defeat; social media has mixed reaction

    Mumbai Indians succumbed to a seven-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. Consequently, the MI fans were left heartbroken, while RCB fans were delighted.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RCB: Anuj Rawat hands Mumbai Indians 4th successive defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore; social media reacts-ayh
    Pune, First Published Apr 9, 2022, 11:32 PM IST

    For record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI), things did not improve as it suffered another Saturday defeat. It lost by seven wickets to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 18 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. As MI suffered its fourth straight season's defeat, social media expressed its displeasure.

    Winning the toss, RCB captain Faf du Plessis asked MI to bat, as openers Ishan Kishan (26) and skipper Rohit Sharma (26) contributed to a 50-run partnership before the latter fell to pacer Harshal Patel in the seventh over. Thereon, MI lost six quick wickets and was struggling at 79/6. However, Suryakumar Yadav (68*) and Jaydev Unadkat (13*) put on 72 runs for the seventh wicket to propel MI to an average total of 151/6, as the former slammed his 13th IPL half-century.

    For RCB, Harshal and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga claimed a couple each, while pacer David Willey was heavily economical. In reply, RCB began well, with du Plessis (16) and Anuj Rawat (66) contributing 50 for the opening wicket before the former fell to pacer Unadkat in the ninth. However, it barely made a difference, as Rawat and Virat Kohli (48) added 80 for the second wicket to keep the side firmly in the chase.

    Rawat was run out in the 17th, while Kohli departed in the final over to leg-spinner Dewald Brevis. Nevertheless, Glenn Maxwell (8*) came in and finished things off in a flurry, with RCB securing a seven-wicket win with nine balls to spare. For MI, pacer Basil Thampi was the most economical from his side.
    Brief scores: MI 151/6 (Suryakumar- 68; Harshal- 2/23) lost to RCB 152/3 in 18.3 overs (Rawat- 66, Kohli- 48; Brevis- 1/8) by seven wickets.

