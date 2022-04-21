Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: Dhoni the saviour as Chennai breaks Mumbai's heart; netizens run amok

    Thursday, Chennai Super Kings toppled Mumbai Indians by three wickets in IPL 2022. MS Dhoni was the man to provide a thrilling last-ball finish as netizens ran amok.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: MS Dhoni the saviour as Chennai Super Kings breaks Mumbai Indians heart; netizens run amok-ayh
    First Published Apr 21, 2022, 11:48 PM IST

    It was another thrilling end to a rich rivalry between record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) and four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 33 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, CSK won by three wickets off the last ball. As it was its legendary former skipper, MS Dhoni, to see it through, netizens ran amok.

    Winning the toss, CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja invited MI to bat first. The latter was off to a troubled start, losing three wickets within the third over of the powerplay, with 23 runs scored. It could have been four wickets in the PP, only to be dropped by Dwayne Bravo.

    FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - MI vs CSK (Match 33)

    It was down to 47/4 by the eighth before Tilak Varma (51*) and Hrithik Shokeen (25) added 38 for the fifth wicket, while the latter departed to pacer Bravo in the 14th. MI lost a couple of quick wickets thereon to reach 120/7. However, Varma and Jaydev Unadkat (19*) added 35 for the eighth wicket to propel MI to a par total of 155/7, while the former slammed his second IPL half-century.

    Meanwhile, for CSK, medium-pacer Mukesh Choudhary claimed three, while spinner Mitchell Santner was the most economical one. In reply, CSK too started clumsily, losing a couple for 16 by the third. However, opener Robin Uthappa (30) and Ambati Rayudu (40) added 50 for the third wicket before the former went down to pacer Unadkat in the ninth.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022: Harbhajan Singh compares MI-CSK rivalry to India-Pakistan

    There were barely any partnerships thereon, as it was down to 106/6 by the 16th over. Yet, Dhoni (28*) and Bravo (1) had other plans. With 17 needed off the final over, Dhoni slammed boundaries off Unadkat and hit the winning four off the last ball to send the CSK camp grooving with a three-wicket win.

    For MI, pacer Daniel Sams bagged four, while off-spinner Shokeen was the most economical. The defeat was MI's seventh in a row, as it remains winless, effectively ending its playoffs qualification chances. MI has become the first side to lose the opening seven matches and the 11th instance of losing seven in a row, while MI is also the first champion side to do so.
    Brief scores: MI 155/7 (Suryakumar- 32, Varma- 51*; Choudhary- 3/19) lost to CSK 156/7 (Uthappa- 30, Rayudu- 40; Sams- 4/30) by three wickets.

