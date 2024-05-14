'If you were born in Pakistan, would've kidnapped you': Cab driver's shocker to Canadian woman (WATCH)

In a shocking incident captured on video, an alleged Pakistani cab driver in Toronto, Canada, sparked outrage with his disturbing remarks towards a Canadian woman, suggesting that if they were in Pakistan, he would have kidnapped her.

In a shocking incident captured on video, an alleged Pakistani cab driver in Toronto, Canada, sparked outrage with his disturbing remarks towards a Canadian woman, suggesting that if they were in Pakistan, he would have kidnapped her. The conversation, which quickly went viral, has reignited discussions about safety, cultural differences, and the need for stringent regulations within the transportation industry.

The unsettling exchange began when the Pakistani driver remarked, "If you were born in Pakistan, you would have been kidnapped by now." The Canadian woman, understandably taken aback, questioned whether he meant he would have kidnapped her himself. In a chilling response, the driver confirmed, stating, "Of course! Because there is no option to get you right?"

As the conversation continued, the woman rightfully expressed her discomfort, pointing out the stark contrast between the laws and norms in Canada compared to Pakistan. She emphasized that such comments were not flattering but rather alarming and frightening. The driver, seemingly unfazed by her concerns, reiterated that he couldn't touch her due to the laws in Canada.

The video quickly circulated on social media platforms, triggering widespread condemnation and calls for action against the Pakistani driver. Netizens expressed shock and disbelief at the driver's audacity to make such statements, highlighting the deeply ingrained misogyny and lack of regard for women's safety in certain cultures.

"They may live in any part of the world, their mindset will remain the same," wrote an irked netizen on X.

Another user on X noted, "That shows the mentality of Pakistani people. No respect for women."

Defending the Pakistani cab driver a user remarked, "It's not about Muslims or anything. He's just explaining lawlessness in Pakistan. He meant that anyone could commit a crime & get away with it, be it Hindu, Christian or Muslim."

A fourth user stated, "Well...shouldn't be that surprising. This is quite normal in countries like Pakistan and some parts of Bangladesh too."

