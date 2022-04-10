IPL 2022, KKR vs DC, Match Prediction: Will unstoppable Kolkata trounce a confused Delhi?

Kolkata Knight Riders plays Delhi Capitals in Match 19 of IPL 2022 on Sunday. While KKR seems unstoppable, DC is confused after successive losses. Here is the match preview and predicted winner.

It will be an effective Match 19 between former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The game will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. While KKR is on a winning streak, DC has suffered consecutive losses. On the same note, we present the match preview and the predicted winner.

Current form

KKR has played four matches so far, winning three and losing one, while it pulled off a dramatic win in its last game against record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets. On the other hand, DC has played three, winning just one and losing the other couple, while it lost its previous match to new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets.

Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch

KKR is quite a balanced team. However, it can be considered slightly heavy in its batting, thanks to the possession of top stars. Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Aaron Finch, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Mohammad Nabi, Sam Billings, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Pat Cummins will rule the show.

In contrast, DC is balanced, too, while it can be considered somewhat weighty in the bowling department. Yet, it is a tough side to beat with stars scattered across departments. The likes of Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi could prove to be the game-changers.

Injury concerns and head-to-head

Both sides are free of any form of injury concerns. In 30 outings between the two, KKR leads 16-13, while in 29 IPL meetings, KKR has a lead of 16-12. There have been 22 clashes between the two in India, with KKR leading 13-8, while it would be their maiden encounter at Brabourne.

Weather and pitch report

The Mumbai weather will be slightly average, with expected temperatures of around 27-33 degrees, along with 61% humidity. The track will be moderately slow, whereas dew won't make things easier for the bowling team. Yet, chasing would be ideal here.

Probable XI

KKR: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam and Varun Chakravarthy.

DC: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh/Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman and Anrich Nortje.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Shreyas, Rahane, Shaw - Rahane and Shaw will give the ideal start with Shreyas firing at number three.

Wicketkeepers: Billings, Pant - Both men are in exquisite forms and consolidate in the middle, with the latter acting as the finisher.

All-rounders: Cummins, Russell (vc), Lalit - Cummins and Russell would be a force across departments, while the latter's trustworthiness makes him the deputy captain. Lalit has been a rising sensation with the bat.

Bowlers: Umesh (c), Southee, Kuldeep - While Kuldeep has refound his mogo as the spinner, Umesh and Southee have nailed it with their pace, using their veteran experience, while Umesh's viscosity makes him the skipper.

Match details

Date and day: April 10, 2022 (Sunday)

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 3.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: KKR wins; toss might play a decisive role