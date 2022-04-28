Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Here's how Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma look in their latest click

    Mumbai, First Published Apr 28, 2022, 7:55 PM IST

    Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has rocked the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He currently holds the Purple Cap for having bagged the most wickets in the tournament so far. However, he is not just rocking it on the field but also off the field, and that too in her personal life, involving his dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma.

    Recently, Chahal shared a couple of pictures along with Dhanashree on his social media handles. Both are seen merely posing for the camera. While Chahal wears a white cotton t-shirt with a hoodie and jeans, Dhanashree dons a leather overcoat, along with a blue top and jeans. Chahal captioned the pictures using heart emojis.

    The couple, aka Chahashree, is having a great time in the bubble. Recently, Chahal shared a video of both trying their dance skills inside their hotel room while Dhanashree was enjoying her time in the stands of the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during one of RR's IPL 2022 matches. "That's some OG moves out there 🤙🏻🤙🏻👏🏻 Thank you @rajasthanroyals for creating an environment where one feels like home 💕", captioned Chahal.

    Chahal made a name for himself during his match against former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this season. He claimed a hat-trick to help RR notch a memorable win, while it was his hat-trick in his IPL career. Chahal was seen chatting with Dhanashree at the stands after the victory as both Chahal and RR shared the video of it. "Yuzi khush, Bhabhi khush, aur hum bhi khush. What a hat-trick. 💗😁", the video was captioned.

