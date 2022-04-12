IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's swimming pool time with son Agastya is 'cuteness overloaded'

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hardik Pandya suffered his first loss in IPL as a skipper, as Gujarat Titans lost to SunRisers Hyderabad. However, he continues to have a good time with his son Agastya, especially in the pool.

    Navi Mumbai, First Published Apr 12, 2022, 3:23 PM IST

    Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is having a decent time in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). He is leading new side Gujarat Titans (GT), which is his home franchise, as he has moved from his inaugural IPL franchise and record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI). Besides GT, he is also having a great family time, especially with his son Agastya.

    In a recent video shared by Pandya and GT, the former is seen taking part in a swimming pool session at the team hotel. Agastya is also having his pool time with his dad, as the latter teaches him how to swim playfully, while the kid wears a cute yellow inflatable as his pool protection equipment. "Our day just got 𝟏𝟎𝟎% brighter and 𝟐𝟎𝟎% cuter 🤩😍", captioned GT.

    Pandya happens to be a family man; regardless he is on playing duty or not. Wherever he goes on his playing duty, his Serbian Bollywood wife Natasa Stankovic follows him, along with the cute Agastya, who is playful as always. "Win or lose; they're always by my side. My support system ❤️", captioned Pandya in one of his recent posts about his family during his IPL 2022 stint with GT.

    As for GT, it is off to a great start in its maiden IPL season. In IPL 2022, it has played four matches, winning three and losing one. Its only defeat came in its last game against former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday, played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai, yielding by eight wickets.

