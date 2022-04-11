Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Here's how Virat Kohli has been working out under Shankar Basu's regime

    Virat Kohli is on his quest to win his maiden IPL title with Royal Challengers Bangalore. And to do so, he is working out on his physical fitness under Shankar Basu's regime.

    Mumbai, First Published Apr 11, 2022, 6:08 PM IST

    When it comes to Virat Kohli, besides being a top player, he is also one of the fittest cricketers and athletes in the country. Known for his strict diet and workouts, he has inspired a lot of the young generation to become a fitness freak. While he continues to do the same during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), he has been doing it all under the franchise's long-time fitness trainer Shankar Basu.

    Kohli shared his latest video on his workout. He is seen performing semi weightlifting, as he does sit-ups using the equipment. "The difference between a good attempt and a good catch is the work you do in the gym - Shankar Basu. Thanks for imbibing the "get better by 1 per cent" attitude in me, Bassa sirrrr," he captioned the video.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Earlier, Kohli shared some pictures from one of his workout sessions, where he is seen performing dumbbell push-ups by lying down and performing the same using a one-leg squad, while he was also involved in some aerobics. "Keep the grind on," Kohli captioned the photos. Check them out below.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Kohli also recently took part in a short exercise campaign launched by Volini, where he is seen performing spins and push-ups. The campaign was named Twistercise, as he invited others to take part in the challenge, where one was given some random exercises to perform with a twist. Check it out below.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

