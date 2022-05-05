IPL 2022: Jaffer's hilarious 'loyalty' jibe after girl proposes RCB fan in CSK clash goes viral

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had a successful day out against four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during Match 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, RCB registered a 13-run win. Meanwhile, a proposal between two fans in the stands caught everyone's attention.

Although proposals in cricket venues are quite common nowadays, this was unique, as this time, a girl was seen proposing to a boy. While it was unclear as to who the girl was supporting, the boy happened to be an RCB fan. The video of the same has gone viral, where the girl is seen on her knees, proposing to the boy before he accepts, as she puts the ring on his finger and hugged each other.

Meanwhile, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer took a hilarious loyalty jibe at the same. Taking to his Twitter, he wrote, "Smart girl proposing an RCB fan. If he can stay loyal to RCB, he can definitely stay loyal to his partner 😉 Well done and a good day to propose 😄". His comment implied Virat Kohli, who has pledged to stay loyal to RCB until he retires.

As for the match, winning the toss, RCB posted an above-par total of 173/8, thanks to Mahipal Lomror's 42, and being aided by a couple of more batters. In reply, CSK could manage 160/8, with pacer Harshal Patel grabbing three, while opener Devon Conway's 56 was not enough.

Brief scores: RCB 173/8 (Kohli- 30, du Plessis- 38, Lomror- 42; Theekshana- 3/27) defeats CSK 160/8 (Conway- 56, Moeen- 34; Harshal- 3/35) by 13 runs.