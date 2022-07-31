Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs WI 2022: Visa issues put final 2 T20Is in USA under the cloud

    India and Windies were scheduled to play the final two T20Is in the USA. However, visa issues could compel the two sides to play those matches in the Caribbean.

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022: Visa issues put final 2 T20Is in USA under the cloud-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Antigua and Barbuda, First Published Jul 31, 2022, 9:47 PM IST

    Team India's final couple of matches of the ongoing Twenty20 International (T20I) series against the Windies were scheduled to be held in the United States of America (USA) at the Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida. However, it hangs in limbo, with Cricket West Indies (CWI) planning to hold the games in the Caribbean due to visa problems. According to Cricbuzz, both sides' members have yet to receive their US visas, as the delay has forced CWI to implement an alternate program. The two matches were scheduled to be played on August 6 and 7, but according to the report, many Indian and West Indies squad members have not received their travel documents to the USA.

    "Having the games in the Caribbean is not unlikely, but efforts are being made to resolve the visa issue. The initial information was that the players would be handed the US travel documents in St Kitts, where the teams have arrived. But, there's a chance that the players may travel back to Trinidad for the visa documents and from there to the US if they obtain the all-clear," a CWI source was quoted as saying by the media house.

    ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2022 - High commissioner of India hosts grand reception for Team India in West Indies

    The CWI also established apprehensions over the matches in Florida. "Options are being explored while we continue to pursue the possibilities of receiving the outstanding visas," Ricky Skerritt (CWI president) implied to the website. India is leading the five-match series 1-0, with the subsequent couple of games to be played back-to-back on August 1 and 2 in St Kitts and Nevis.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2022, 9:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022, INDW vs PAKW: Social media rejoices as India women brushes aside Pakistan by 8 wickets-ayh

    CWG 2022, INDW vs PAKW: Social media rejoices as India brushes aside Pakistan by 8 wickets

    Here is how MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad played huge role in Mukesh Choudhary cricket journey-ayh

    Here's how MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad played huge role in Mukesh Choudhary's cricket journey

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Check out the schedule for India in action on Day 3-ayh

    CWG 2022: Check out the schedule for India in action on Day 3

    India vs Zimbabwe, IND vs ZIM 2022: No Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; Shikhar Dhawan to lead; Deepak Chahar returns-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022: No Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; Shikhar Dhawan to lead; Deepak Chahar returns

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: The ultimate goal is to win ICC T20 World Cup - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: 'The ultimate goal is to win ICC T20 World Cup' - Dinesh Karthik

    Recent Stories

    ED seizes Rs 11.50 lakh unaccounted cash from Sanjay Raut's resident; Shiv Sena MP alleges frame-up snt

    ED seizes Rs 11.50 lakh unaccounted cash from Sanjay Raut's resident; Shiv Sena MP alleges frame-up

    Now congress mp Adhir Chowdhury demands apology from bjp Smriti Irani for not using prefix before President's name snt

    Now, Adhir Chowdhury demands apology from Smriti Irani for not using prefix before President's name

    RIP 'Axel': Saluting Army's canine soldier who helped kill JeM terrorist and save mosque in J&K snt

    RIP 'Axel': Saluting Army's canine soldier who helped kill JeM terrorist and save mosque in J&K

    ULTRA SEXY video, pictures: Beyonce flaunts her curvy body in Renaissance's cover RBA

    ULTRA SEXY video, pictures: Beyonce flaunts her curvy body in Renaissance's cover

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022, INDW vs PAKW: Social media rejoices as India women brushes aside Pakistan by 8 wickets-ayh

    CWG 2022, INDW vs PAKW: Social media rejoices as India brushes aside Pakistan by 8 wickets

    Recent Videos

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon