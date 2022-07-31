IND vs WI 2022: Visa issues put final 2 T20Is in USA under the cloud

India and Windies were scheduled to play the final two T20Is in the USA. However, visa issues could compel the two sides to play those matches in the Caribbean.

Team India's final couple of matches of the ongoing Twenty20 International (T20I) series against the Windies were scheduled to be held in the United States of America (USA) at the Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida. However, it hangs in limbo, with Cricket West Indies (CWI) planning to hold the games in the Caribbean due to visa problems. According to Cricbuzz, both sides' members have yet to receive their US visas, as the delay has forced CWI to implement an alternate program. The two matches were scheduled to be played on August 6 and 7, but according to the report, many Indian and West Indies squad members have not received their travel documents to the USA.

"Having the games in the Caribbean is not unlikely, but efforts are being made to resolve the visa issue. The initial information was that the players would be handed the US travel documents in St Kitts, where the teams have arrived. But, there's a chance that the players may travel back to Trinidad for the visa documents and from there to the US if they obtain the all-clear," a CWI source was quoted as saying by the media house.

The CWI also established apprehensions over the matches in Florida. "Options are being explored while we continue to pursue the possibilities of receiving the outstanding visas," Ricky Skerritt (CWI president) implied to the website. India is leading the five-match series 1-0, with the subsequent couple of games to be played back-to-back on August 1 and 2 in St Kitts and Nevis.

(With inputs from PTI)