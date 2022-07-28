Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan lauds young Indians' character after clean clinical sweep

    India rout Windies by 119 runs (D/L method) in the final ODI in Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday. As India registered a clean sweep, skipper Shikhar Dhawan lauded the young Indians.

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan lauds young Indians character after clean clinical sweep-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Port of Spain, First Published Jul 28, 2022, 11:32 AM IST

    Stand-in Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan felt a complete performance from Team India that a captain could ask for and conveyed that the young Indians "showed character and turned challenges into opportunities" as his side registered a 3-0 clean sweep against the Windies. The Men in Blue raced through to clinch a dominating 115-run win in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, via Duckworth-Lewis (D/L) method in a rain-marred tie. Dhawan is also the first-ever Indian skipper to lead a whitewash against the Windies away from home, thanks to opener Shubman Gill's sublime and career-best 98.

    "I am very proud of the team, the way we have played the whole series. In every match, we showed character and turned the challenges into great opportunities. I am happy the way everyone has performed and chipped in," Dhawan declared during the post-match press conference.

    ALSO READ: Paddy Upton 'excited and privileged' to be working again with Team India

    "I feel this was a complete performance I can get as a captain. I am pleased and content. Whatever I asked from the boys, they did it," added Dhawan. The Indian batters were all guns blazing against the Windies, with the likes of Gill, Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, and Axar Patel shining bright.

    "I am delighted with my batting because I could feel how I hit the shots. With some much experience, I know how to play with calmness. I feel good when I handle pressure with more calmness now," said Dhawan, who finished as the series's highest run-scorer with 168 runs after Gill (205).

    ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2022 - KL Rahul to miss T20Is; yet to recover from COVID-19

    "There are only positives from the team's perspective. Everyone made runs in the batting unit, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju, and Axar. It's an excellent sign for any batting unit. They are all youngsters, and the way they responded in all matches is a big thing. And, in bowling, [Mohammed] Siraj, Prasidh [Krishna], Shardul [Thakur], Yuzi [Yuzvendra Chahal] is experienced. Axar also chipped in. Even Hooda bowled well too. The entire bowling unit also did well. It feels good to see both the units performing," reckoned Dhawan.

    Dhawan devoted special praise for the 22-year-old Gill and compared the youngster's batting prowess with regular Indian skipper and opener Rohit Sharma. "He [Gill] has a perfect technique and is a very classy player. I think he has got a bit of a Rohit touch in him. He seems to have a lot of time the way he bats. Good to see that he scored 98 today. He knew how to convert those fifties into 90s," he said.

    ALSO READ: India elected as hosts for ICC Women's World Cup 2025; India likely to play 38 Tests in next FTP

    The skipper also praised Siraj and all-rounder Deepak Hooda for their bowling exploits. "Siraj is a quality bowler. His self-belief has increased a lot. He knows what he has to do. He backs himself. So, as a captain, it becomes easy for me. It feels good to see as a skipper that the boys know what to do. They know their responsibilities," explained Dhawan.

    "I knew before the series that Deepak could perform the role of an all-rounder, and the way he responded in the first match, his confidence started to grow as a bowler. Not just a left-hander, he bowled well to right-handers as well. After the first match, we saw their left-handers face some problems against Deepak, so we decided to bowl him from the start as fast bowlers couldn't extract many swings," Dhawan presented.

    ALSO READ: 'Virat Kohli is a match winner and a proven one' - Robin Uthappa

    Dhawan credited India's existing domestic structure, especially the Indian Premier League (IPL), for the growth of youngsters. "The ways the boys are responding, they are young but are pretty mature and sensible. They can handle the pressure quite nicely. Thanks to our domestic structure and IPL, the transition to international cricket becomes relatively easy because of that exposure. Hats off to all the boys. They have been very disciplined and quite practical," he concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2022, 11:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: No Arshdeep Singh as India opts to bat against West Indies/Windies-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: No Arshdeep Singh as India opts to bat

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    WATCH VIDEO: Murali Vijay classy response to crowd chanting DK, Dinesh Karthik in TNPL 2022-ayh

    WATCH: Murali Vijay's classy response to crowd chanting 'DK, DK' in TNPL 2022

    Paddy Upton excited and privileged to be working again with Team India-ayh

    Paddy Upton 'excited and privileged' to be working again with Team India

    India elected as hosts for ICC Women World Cup 2025; India likely to play 38 Tests in next Future Tour Program FTP-ayh

    India elected as hosts for ICC Women's World Cup 2025; India likely to play 38 Tests in next FTP

    Recent Stories

    Wednesday box office report Ranbir Kapoor Shamshera Fahadh Faasil Malayankunju Naga Chaitanya Thank You drb

    Box Office Report: Will Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona dethrone 'Shamshera', 'Malayankunju' and 'Thank You'?

    Meta likely to raise the price of Quest 2 virtual reality headsets by USD 100 gcw

    Meta likely to raise the price of Quest 2 virtual reality headsets by $100

    GATE 2023: Registration process to begin from August 30; know schedule here - adt

    GATE 2023: Registration process to begin from August 30; know schedule here

    Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's film to be released on OTT after.... RBA

    Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's film to be out on OTT after....

    Mammootty once revealed why Dulquer Salmaan married early; also why Amaal Sufiya is a prefect match RBA

    Mammootty once revealed why Dulquer Salmaan married early; also why Amaal Sufiya is a prefect match

    Recent Videos

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon