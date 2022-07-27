Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs WI 2022: KL Rahul to miss T20Is; yet to recover from COVID-19

    First Published Jul 27, 2022, 12:21 PM IST

    KL Rahul is not touring West Indies, having contracted COVID-19. Having missed out on the ODIs, he is also likely to miss the T20Is of the tour.

    Image credit: PTI

    Indian wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul has been out of action for the past couple of months due to injury. His comeback was delayed after he contracted COVID-19. As a result, he is currently not with Team India on the tour of the West Indies. While he has already missed out on the ongoing One-Day International (ODI) series, he will miss out on the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). According to ESPNCricinfo, Rahul's one-week isolation concludes on Wednesday. However, he has been advised a week-long rest and recovery by the medical team of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) before he begins his intensive training and practice sessions.

    Image credit: PTI

    Rahul underwent surgery for a hernia last month in Munich and has since been rehabilitated at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. While even if he recovered from COVID with a couple of negative tests, he was always doubtful about the T20Is. Although he was in the fray for the United States of America (USA) leg of the T20Is against the Windies on August 6-7, depending on his cardiovascular tests, he is unlikely to make it. He would likely focus on the ODIs in Zimbabwe next month.

    ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI - India eyes clean sweep as Windies aims to finish on a high

    Image credit: Getty

    The Zimbabwe ODIs would conclude a week before the Aisa Cup T20 that would run between August 27 and September 11 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), being hosted by Sri Lanka. Due to Rahul's absence, fellow wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant could get an extra shot as an opener, while wicketkeeper-opener Ishan Kishan is another good option.

    Image Credit: PTI

    Rahul is yet to play competitive cricket since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. While in the Indian squad for the home T20Is against South Africa, he suffered a groin injury before the opening game, ruling him out of the series and the England tour that followed.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India elected as hosts for ICC Women World Cup 2025; India likely to play 38 Tests in next Future Tour Program FTP-ayh

    India elected as hosts for ICC Women's World Cup 2025; India likely to play 38 Tests in next FTP

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI preview: India eyes clean sweep as Windies aims to finish on a high-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: India eyes clean sweep as Windies aims to finish on a high

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Suresh Raina to Yuvraj Singh - Indian cricket fraternity sends out wishes-ayh

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Suresh Raina to Yuvraj Singh - Indian cricket fraternity sends out wishes

    Social media credits Gustav McKeon of France for becoming youngest centurion in T20Is-ayh

    Social media credits Gustav McKeon of France for becoming youngest centurion in T20Is

    India vs WI, 2nd ODI: Axar Patel breaks MS Dhoni's 17-year-old record in series-clinching win snt

    India vs WI, 2nd ODI: Axar Patel breaks MS Dhoni's 17-year-old record in series-clinching win

    Recent Stories

    Ranbir Kapoor Sanjay Dutt Vaani Kapoor Shamshera Box Office Collection Report Day 5 drb

    Shamshera Box Office Report: On day 5, Ranbeer Kapoor’s film struggles to earn Rs 50 crore

    MP resident gets Rs 3419 crore electricity bill for a month hospitalised gcw

    MP resident gets Rs 3,419 crore electricity bill for a month, hospitalised

    Jet Airways to resume commercial operations from September, 5 updates - adt

    Jet Airways to resume commercial operations from September | 5 updates

    Man playing basketball with a bull, delighted netizens: watch video - gps

    Man playing basketball with a bull, delighted netizens: watch video

    football Stephen Curry thrilled after Barcelona Ousmane Dembele emulates 'night night' celebration snt

    Stephen Curry thrilled after Barcelona's Dembele emulates 'Night Night' celebration

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon