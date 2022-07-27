Paddy Upton 'excited and privileged' to be working again with Team India

Paddy Upton is back with Team India as the mental conditioning coach. He was a part of the side that won the ICC World Cup in 2011.

Paddy Upton of South Africa landed a job with Team India again. On Tuesday, he was appointed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the mental conditioning coach of Team India ahead of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, slated to be held in Australia in October-November. At the same time, he is "excited and privileged" to have rejoined the side. He was a part of the side during the ICC World Cup 2011, during which India had won the global title for the second time at home. He will join the One-Day International (ODI) team on Wednesday for the third and final match against the Windies in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, and continue until the T20WC.

Upon landing the job again, Upton expressed his excitement and delight on social media. "Excited and privileged to be back in #TeamIndia colours, working alongside long-time colleague, friend and Head Coach Rahul Dravid. Much of our journey was thanks to @rajasthanroyals," he wrote on Twitter.

Upton first landed the Team India job with former Indian head coach Gary Kirsten in 2008, and they developed a thriving alliance till 2011. Since then, Upton has also been associated with eclectic Indian Premier League (IPL) sides, besides working with Rahul Dravid at former IPL champion Rajasthan Royals (RR).

"It is a short-term arrangement for four months," a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying to PTI on conditions of anonymity. India will be looking to attain similar success under Upton's guidance. At the same time, his experience working with Dravid at RR will come in handy as the Men in Blue looks to attain its second title success in the T20WC.

(With inputs from PTI)