India elected as hosts for ICC Women's World Cup 2025; India likely to play 38 Tests in next FTP

The ICC Annual Conference meet ended on Tuesday. India was appointed host for the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup, while India is also likely to play 38 Tests in the upcoming FTP.

India will host the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, as BCCI has successfully bid for the mega event. It was decided during the ICC Annual Conference in Birmingham on Tuesday. The International Cricket Council flagship event will be back in the country after over a decade. The last time India hosted the WWC was in 2013, when Australia emerged as the champion after beating the Windies by 114 runs in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Three other ICC women's events were also awarded on the day, with Bangladesh earning the right to host the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup and England hosting the 2026 edition.

Sri Lanka will host the ICC Women's T20 Champions Trophy in 2027. The last big mega women's global cricket event held in India happened to be the 2016 ICC World T20, but that was mainly because ICC organised both men's and women's events simultaneously. However, with the system changing with the popularity of women's games increasing, the ICC has segregated the events to procure the proper value for women's games with a separate broadcast deal and exclusive coverage.

"We were keen on hosting the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, and we are glad we have won the hosting rights for this marquee clash on the women's calendar. The sport has undergone tremendous transformation since then. The popularity of women's cricket is rapidly rising, which is a step in the right direction. The BCCI will work closely with the ICC and fulfil all the requirements," stated ICC in a release.

Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah voiced: "We are taking several steps to raise the sport's profile from the grassroots level, and hosting the World Cup will further boost the sport's popularity in the country. The BCCI remains committed to women's cricket in India. We have the infrastructure in place, and I am confident we will have a very successful edition of the World Cup."

However, the Women's ODI World Cup had been a stand-alone event since it was introduced in 1973, a couple of years before the men's mega event began in England in 1975. India has thrice hosted the event -- in 1978, 1997 and 2013. Those in the know of things in the ICC felt it was a prudent call by the BCCI if it bid for the 2025 event.

"Since BCCI is bullish about starting the Women's IPL from next season, I think they wouldn't like to hold any other marquee T20 women's event right away. Hence the decision to bid for the 2025 World Cup seems logical," the source said. In the 2025 Women's World Cup, the hosts and five top nations from the ongoing ICC Women's Championship (IWC) 2022-2025 will enter the tournament directly.

The remaining two sides will be elected through a global Qualifier comprising six. Out of six teams in the Qualifier, four will be from the IWC (rankings after the top five teams), and the remaining two will be selected according to the ICC Women's ODI Team Rankings.

ICC Board Finalises FTP

The ICC also approved both the men's and women's Future Tours Programme (FTP) from 2023-27, which will be published in the coming days. It is learnt that India will likely play 38 Tests during this period.

Laxman in ICC cricket Committee

Former India great and current National cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman has been appointed to the ICC Men's Cricket Committee as a present player representative. Former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori will join him. Roger Harper has been selected as the second past player representative in the committee, as he joins Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene.

New ICC Chairman to be elected in November

The ICC also approved the process to elect the next ICC Chairman, which takes place in November 2022. A simple majority will decide the election, unlike earlier when a two-third majority was a must. The term of the elected Chairman will run for two years, from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2024. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah will play a significant role in deciding who will replace New Zealand's Gregor Barclay.

Cambodia, Ivory Coast, and Uzbekistan are new ICC Associate Members

The growth of global cricket is being celebrated as ICC has welcomed its newest Members, with Cambodia, Cote D'Ivoire and Uzbekistan receiving Associate Membership status. Cambodia and Uzbekistan are the 24th and 25th Members of Asia, whilst Cote D'Ivoire is Africa's 21st Member. The ICC now comprises 108 members, including 96 Associates.

(With inputs from PTI)