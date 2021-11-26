IND vs NZ, Kanpur Test: 'Pun'dit Shreyas Iyer's 'Sunny' response to Gavaskar's question (WATCH)

He is the man of the moment for Team India. Shreyas Iyer has had a dream start to his Test cricket career. The 26-year-old slammed a century on debut against New Zealand on Day 2 of the Kanpur Test on Friday (November 26). Iyer scored a gritty 105 off 171 balls before being dismissed by Kiwis pacer Tim Southee, who bagged his 13th 5-wicket haul in Test cricket today.

Shreyas Iyer had received his Test cap from the legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar before the game's play at the Green Park Stadium. This is part of a tradition reintroduced by new head coach Rahul Dravid to allow former players to give youngsters debut caps.

In an interview with the broadcasters at the end of play on Day 2, Shreyas Iyer revealed that upon receiving his debut cap from Gavaskar, the legendary batter graced him with words of motivation. Iyer said that Gavaskar told him one thing - not to look too far ahead and not look at the past, but instead focus on the next ball.

Both Shreyas Iyer and Sunil Gavaskar, who was among the commentators interviewing the centurion at the end of the day's play, then shared a light moment. Gavaskar spotted Iyer wearing a floppy hat instead of his Test cap and quickly asked the latter: What are you doing with this cap? In an instant, Iyer's replied saying, "Since it's too 'sunny' there, I thought this cap would be better." This witty response from the 26-year-old left Gavaskar and the other commentators in splits. Clearly, Shreyas Iyer seems to be Team India's new 'pun'dit on the block.

Watch Shreyas Iyer's post-day's play interview here:

After captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bat first, the hosts found themselves in a spot of bother at 145/4 on Day 1 of the first Test match against New Zealand. However, Shreyas Iyer lapped this golden opportunity and showcased his skills with a steady effort alongside a solid half-century by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. This partnership helped India post a total of 345 on the board. Shreyas Iyer's ton was the 16th time an Indian player scored a ton on his Test debut. The last time an Indian player achieved this feat was in 2018 when Prithivi Shaw slammed a ton against West Indies.

In response to India's first innings, New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Will Young have given the visitors a flying start to their innings, taking the team's score to 129 for the loss of no wicket by the end of the day's play at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur.

