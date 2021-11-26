India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Shreyas Iyer slams century on debut

India and New Zealand are battling in the opening Test in Kanpur. Meanwhile, on Friday, debutant Shreyas Iyer slammed a century, as he has scripted some records with it too.

It is turning out to be quite a battle between India and New Zealand in the opening Test of the two-Test series, being played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. On Day 2, debutant Sreyas Iyer slammed a century, much to the delight of all the Indian fans, as it puts the host on top. Meanwhile, he scripted a few records with this ton on Friday, as we take a look at.

Following the century, Iyer is the:

- 16th Indian to slam a Test century on debut

- Third Indian to do the same against NZ on debut

- Third oldest at the age of 26 years and 355 days

- Joint fourth fastest in terms of deliveries faced

- Joint fourth fastest for India in terms of deliveries faced

- Second Mumbai-born player to score Test century on debut

- Third number five batter to score Test century at home since 2016

- 16th Indian to slam a Test century on debut at home

- Second to slam a Test century on debut in Kanpur

India is currently in a strong position batting first. Resuming at the overnight score of 258/4, India has gone past 300, while Iyer, who was unbeaten at 75, mainly dealt in boundaries since morning and swiftly brought up his maiden Test ton. Although India lost a couple of wickets, Ravindra Jadeja (50) and Wriddhiman Saha (1), it has not troubled the Indians.

Brief scores: IND 300/6 (Gill- 52, Iyer- 104*, Jadeja- 50; Southee - 3/55) vs NZ