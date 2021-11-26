  • Facebook
    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Tom Latham, Will Young help Kiwis finish Day 2 on top

    India and New Zealand are engaged in a healthy battle in the opening Test in Kanpur. Meanwhile, Day 2 favoured the Kiwis, finishing on top, trailing by 216 runs.

    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Kanpur, First Published Nov 26, 2021, 5:08 PM IST
    The opening Test of the two-Test series at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur has been a spirited battle between India and New Zealand. Day 2, on Friday, was largely dominated by the Kiwis, both with the ball and the bat. Openers Tom Latham (50*) and Will Young (75*) have kept NZ on top at stumps.

    India resumed at the overnight score of 258/4, with Shreyas Iyer (105) and Ravindra Jadeja (50) continuing. However, just eight runs later, the latter was cleaned up by pacer Tim Southee, while at 288, Wriddhiman Saha (1) was dismissed by the same man. Nevertheless, Iyer increased his acceleration and hit consistent boundaries to bring up his maiden Test ton.

    It was 17 runs later when Iyer fell to Southee again, while at 313, the pacer also got rid of Axar Patel (3). Ravichandran Ashwin (38) tried his best to play a cameo, but he could not last long after being knocked over by spinner Ajaz Patel 26 runs later. At the same time, Ishant Sharma (0) was the final man to be dismissed, trapped leg-before by the same man, as India was bundled out for 345 just after lunch.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    For NZ, five bowlers were utilised, with Southee claiming a fifer, while he and William Somerville were the most economical of all. In reply, the Kiwi openers were all over the Indians as they batted it out in the post-lunch and post-tea session, taking the side to 129/0. While it trails by 216 runs at stumps, three close calls went its way, much to the frustrations of the Indians. Latham and Young scored their respective 20th and maiden Test half-century.

    As far as Indian bowling is concerned, all the five bowlers have been put into the attack. While the spinners have troubled the Kiwi batters, it hasn't managed to rattle the side yet. Pacer Ishant has been the most economical of all so far.
    Brief scores: IND 345 (Gill- 52, Iyer- 105, Jadeja- 50; Southee- 5/59) leads NZ 129/0 (Latham- 50*, Young- 75*; Ishant- 0/10) by 216 runs.

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2021, 5:10 PM IST
