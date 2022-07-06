Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Indian fans slam Barmy Army for taking dig at Virat Kohli

    India succumbed to a seven wickets loss to England in the Edgbaston Test. Meanwhile, the Indian fans were upset at Barm Army's attempt to take a dig at Virat Kohli.

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Pataudi Trophy, Edgbaston Test: Indian fans slam Barmy Army for taking dig at Virat Kohli-ayh
    Birmingham, First Published Jul 6, 2022, 11:34 AM IST

    It was not the ideal outing by Team India against England in the just-concluded fifth and final Test for the Pataudi Trophy. Played at Edgbaston in Birmingham, the visitors were defeated by seven wickets on Tuesday (Day 5) despite dominating the match until Sunday (Day 3). It all happened with Jonny Bairstow slamming blistering twin centuries in both innings of the Test. What was even notable was that former Indian skipper Virat Kohli exchanged a few words with him, seemingly charging up the English wicketkeeper-opener. After the loss, England's Barmy Army dug at Kohli, which did not bore well with the Indian fans.

    While England Cricket's Twitter handle posted a couple of photos of Kohli and Bairstow, where the former is asking the latter to keep his mouth shut, the post was captioned by a "🤐" emoji. On the other hand, Barmy Army's tweet stated, "Bairstow has scored more runs in the last 25 days than Kohli has in the last 18 months."

    ALSO READ: 'At times, we are shocked by the aggression in his eyes' - Mohammed Siraj's brother Ismail

    Naturally, the Indians came up with their version of the debate, with some taking a dig at Barmy Army for referring to Kohli to gain recognition and their obsession with him. Also, some referred to T Natarajan's Test runs and wins in Australia of late compared to England's. Also, a user compared the international runs Kohli and Bairstow scored, while the Bharat Army did its part to give it back to the Barmy Army.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2022, 11:34 AM IST
