'At times, we are shocked by the aggression in his eyes' - Mohammed Siraj's brother Ismail

In a recent Mohmmad Siraj's brother, Ismail, talked about the fast bowler's aggression.

Image credit: Getty

Mohammad Siraj has been one of India's revelations in test cricket over the last 18 months. The fast bowler made his debut in Australia and became one of the stars of India's improbable series win Down Under. The pacer took a five-wicket haul in India's historic win at the Gabba in Brisbane. Siraj continued his great Test form in England as well. In the just-concluded rescheduled fifth and final Test match between India and England at Edgbaston in Birmingham, Siraj took four wickets in England's first innings. One of Siraj's notable characteristics is his aggression, which his brother Ismail touched on in a recent interview.

Ismail told Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), "Jo aggression uski aankon mei hota hai, kabhi kabhi hum log bhi ghar pe shock ho jate hain [At times, we at home get shocked to see the aggression in his eyes]. Whenever he [Siraj] hears Arabi Marfa on the streets, he automatically starts dancing. It doesn't matter who's getting married."

"He [Siraj] always had that junoon [passion], matlab pagalpan [as in madness]. But, the Siraj of now is very different from the Siraj of before. Mentally. Ye pehle aisa nahi thha [He wasn't like this before]. He's tough mentally and physically now. What he went through in Australia, losing his father when he was stuck in a room during quarantine and couldn't meet anyone else. To tackle such a tough situation on your own is a big deal," added Ismail, reports IANS.

"And, the way he's been performing after that, he's grown mentally stronger. He says that the only thing on his mind now is what our father always told him, to make his country proud and give his 100 per cent every time," Ismail affirmed. He is not the only one who has recently spoken about Siraj's aggression.

