IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI: Avesh Khan makes his debut, Windies opt to bat

India and Windies are facing off in the second ODI on Sunday. The hosts have decided to bat first while Avesh Khan is making his debut for the visitors.

After a stimulating encounter in the opening One-Day International (ODI), India and Windies lock horns in the second ODI at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on Sunday. The opening game saw the former come up with a slim three-run win to draw first blood in the three-match series. While they look to seal the series on Sunday, it would not be an easy task for the fringe Indian players, as the hosts displayed great determination in the last game. In the meantime, the Caribbean side has won the toss and opted to bat first, while pacer Avesh Khan is making his debut, replacing fellow pacer Prasidh Krishna.

Windies skipper Nicholas Pooran commented during the toss, "I am going to bat first. It's the same wicket. Anything over 250 will be challenging here. We need to build partnerships. We need to show up again and do the same thing again. One forced change, [GudaKesh] Motie is out - Hayden Walsh is in. If he [Shai Hope] scores, it's okay; if he doesn't, not a problem, the other batters can chip in."

In contrast, Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan remarked, "I feel it's a good wicket. It gets slower and offers some turn. After the last game's experience, we wanted to bat first again. We gave a few runs in the field. We need to work on that. We are well prepared and looking forward to a good game. Siraj and Prasidh bowled well. I am sure we are going to do much better today. Prasidh Krishna is out, and Avesh Khan comes in - he is making his ODI debut today."

Playing XI

IND: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and Avesh Khan.

WI: Shai Hope (vc & wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales and Hayden Walsh.