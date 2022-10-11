IND vs SA 2022-23, Delhi ODI: David Miller leads South Africa, India opts to field

India and South Africa are clashing in the final Delhi ODI on Tuesday. It is the decider, with both sides locked 1-1. While the hosts would be fielding after winning the toss, David Miller leads the visitors.

The stage is set for the ultimate decider. On Tuesday, India and South Africa are locking horns in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. While the visitors won the opening game in Lucknow, the hosts bounced back in the last match in Ranchi. As for the coin toss for this tie, the Indians have won it, and they would be fielding first, given the overcast conditions, while the South Africans are being led by David Miller, who is captaining the side for the first time in the format. Regular skipper Temba Bavuma and vice-captain Keshav Maharaj are missing out.

After winning the toss, Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan noted, "We will bowl first. I feel some moisture on the wicket, and we want to explore that. The boys played well under pressure. We are going with the same team." The Men in Blue have won the toss for the second time in the series, while they won the toss in Lucknow and opted to field, resulting in a defeat.

In comparison, Proteas stand-in captain Miller commented, "It is always a privilege to be the skipper. We would have bowled first. We have three changes. A few guys have fallen sick. Maharaj fell sick. [Tabriaz] Shamsi and Bavuma are down as well." It is the final international game for both sides before the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, starting October 16.

Playing XI

IND: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan.

SA: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller (c), Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje.