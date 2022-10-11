Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sourav Ganguly to be replaced by Roger Binny as BCCI president; Jay Shah to continue as secretary

    Sourav Ganguly's tenure as the BCCI President will be up soon. He is reported to be replaced by Roger Binny, whereas Jay Shah will continue as the board secretary.

    First Published Oct 11, 2022, 1:40 PM IST

    India's 1983 World Cup-winning icon Roger Binny will become the new Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President. Incumbent Sourav Ganguly, who had been holding the position for three years, will make way for him during the Board's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on October 18. After heated discussions and back-channel conferences in the past week, it was settled that the 67-year-old Bengaluru man would become the 36th Board president. In contrast, Jay Shah, son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will continue as the BCCI Secretary for his second straight span. Shah would also replace Ganguly as the Indian spokesperson at the omnipotent International Cricket Council (ICC) Board.

    Rajeev Shukla, the only Congressman in the BCCI wardrobe, would persist as vice president. Sports minister Anurag Thakur's younger brother, Arun Singh Dhumal, will now head the Indian Premier League (IPL) IPL as chairman, replacing Brijesh Patel. Influential Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar will be the pristine treasurer and won't become the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president. He was thought to take up the position with assets from the Sharad Pawar faction.

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's close aide, Devajit Saikia, will replace Jayesh George as the new joint secretary. However, whether the BCCI will contest ICC chairmanship is yet to be decided. "An influential minister in the central government played a key role in deciding the positions in the Board set up," a BCCI source quoted to PTI.

    Binny will officially take charge of the BCCI on October 18 during the AGM in Mumbai. There won't be any election to any post, with all candidates being chosen unopposed. The medium pacer played an architectural role in India's historic 1983 World Cup triumph in England. In eight matches, he bagged 18 wickets, the highest in that edition of the prestigious tournament.

    Ganguly refuses IPL chairmanship
    Ganguly, who landed in Mumbai on Monday evening, had some meetings with the powers that be in New Delhi. Ganguly was inclined to continue as the BCCI President, but he was told there was no precedence to giving a second term to the Board president.

    "Sourav was offered IPL chairmanship, but he politely declined the offer. His logic was that he could not accept becoming head of a sub-committee in BCCI after heading the same institution," informed the BCCI source. Binny is a somewhat surprising pick to head the BCCI.

    However, hints were dropped that Binny would get some position when Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) named him as its ambassador at the BCCI AGM rather than secretary Santosh Menon. "Roger is one of the finest human beings and a thorough gentleman who has graced the field for India. He is also a World Cup hero and has a squeaky-clean image. He resigned from the selection committee as his son Stuart back then was in India contention," the BCCI source added.

    In the subject of Dhumal, the decision makers waited for Ganguly to decide on the IPL chairmanship. Once he refused, they promoted the Himachal man, known to be one of the most efficient men in the previous BCCI cupboard. With Ganguly moving out of the image, the East representation would always be Assam CM Biswa Sarma's call, having played a key role even last time. The members' names in the BCCI Apex Council and IPL Governing Council will be declared when the final list is published in some days.

    (With inputs from PTI)

