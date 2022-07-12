IND vs ENG 2022, The Oval ODI: India aims to carry winning momentum from T20Is

India and England will face off in The Oval ODI on Tuesday. The visitors would aim to carry in the same winning momentum from T20Is, while the hosts will have a task at hand.

India is not expected to go ballistic from ball one. However, the batters are expected to continue their fearless approach from the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) to the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) when the three-match series against England gets underway at The Oval in London from Tuesday. India's has been playing fearless cricket of late, which helped it win the T20Is series against England. Considering that the ODIs are an extension of the shortest format, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has no reason to believe his team would back down from a similar approach.

England redefined how ODI cricket is played, and its dominant run culminated with the ICC World Cup title win in 2019. It won't be an exaggeration to say that the English template inspires India's fresh outlook toward the shorter formats. The three matches will be the only 50-over contests India plays before Australia's 2022 ICC T20 World Cup later this year. Regardless, Rohit asserted that it still holds a lot of matter.

"All matches are important for us. We can't play thinking ODIs are not a priority, but we must keep each player's workload in mind. We will make changes, but our ultimate goal is to win matches. We will not leave that thought process behind," Rohit remarked on Sunday following the third T20I loss in Nottingham.

"For us, the aim is to understand white-ball cricket, how to play, new guys are playing. 50 over is an extension of T20. Maybe, you take less risk in ODIs than T20 cricket, but you have to take it," added Rohit. The team is expected to have an optional training session at The Oval, as the turnaround time between the two series is extremely short.

For someone like Shikhar Dhawan, who only plays a format and will be leading the team in West Indies, it will be a challenge to take on the English bowling attack from the word go. However, the southpaw has been staying consistent with his batting; regardless, he plays ODIs or the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Meanwhile, more than a billion people have been waiting for Virat Kohli to hit form in the shortest format, which was far from happening. He had to go hard from ball one to get into the team's new approach. Yet, the ODIs will give him more time to get himself set and back to the form. He displayed glimpses of his rare brilliance on Sunday and would hope to find more runs in the three ODIs.

India's calculated effort to play assertive will not always be reasonable, but the team management is apparently ready to live with it. Speaking about the takeaways from the T20Is, Rohit declared, "The biggest takeaway has been the approach of every individual who has played this series, how they've relished the moment in the middle, taking on the opportunity, the opposition, taking that extra risk."

"The mindset is something we're trying to change, which is the biggest takeaway from all the players. They are willing to do that. They are eager to take that risk. And, when I talk to specific individuals or players and hear the same kind of response from them, that is the biggest takeaway. While doing that, results will go here and there. We're looking at the larger picture, and achieving that, we'll make some mistakes," he said.

The ODI series will be English skipper Jos Buttler's first ODI since taking over as the white-ball leader from Eoin Morgan. After the T20I blow, the hosts will be eager to bounce back firmly. Buttler will be looking to make big scores that he is known for, having failed in the shortest format.

England will also be braced following the return of star players Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, with the latter being the hero of the Birmingham Test win against India. While Root doesn't play T20Is, Stokes and Bairstow were rested following the historic conquest in the rescheduled fifth Test.

Squads

ENG: Jos Buttler (c & wk)), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow (wk), Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley and David Willey.

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

Match details

Date and day: July 12, 2022 (Tuesday)

Venue: The Oval, London

Time: 5.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Sony SIX, Sony Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu). Also available in HD.

Where to watch (Online): Sony LIV