IND vs ENG 2022, Nottingham T20I: Suryakumar's ton in vain as England finishes series on a high

It was a thriller between England and India on Sunday in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The visitors made life tough for the hosts. However, the latter held its nerve and maintained its stillness to get the job done by 17 runs. Nevertheless, the Men in Blue took home the series 2-1 while retaining the number one T20I ranking. At the same time, Suryakumar Yadav struck a ton in this game that went in vain, while skipper Rohit Sharma lost his first T20I since taking over the T20I leadership full-time last year. Meanwhile, social media commended the Three Lions for their acceptable performance.

Winning the toss, English skipper Jos Buttler opted to bat, while Rohit made four changes, bringing in fierce pacer Umran Malik. The hosts saw openers Jason Roy (27) and Buttler 18) put on 31 before pacer Avesh Khan knocked over the latter in the fourth over of the powerplay. It was followed by 30 more between Roy and Dawid Malan (77) before the former departed to Malik in the eighth.

While England was down to 84/3 by the tenth, Malan and Liam Livingstone (42*) added 84 for the fourth wicket, as the former slammed his 11th T20I half-century before falling to leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi in the 17th. Livingstone and the incoming batters contributed subtly, as the hosts finished on a challenging total of 215/7.

At the same time, for India, Bishnoi and pacer Harshal Patel grabbed a couple each, with the former being the most economical. In reply, the visitors began on a high-strung note, losing three for 31 by the fifth over of the PP. However, Yadav (117) and Shreyas Iyer (28) contributed to an impressive 109-run partnership for the fourth wicket to keep the Indians in the chase.

In the 16th, Iyer departed to pacer Reece Topley, while Yadav continued his onslaught as he struck his maiden T20I century. He was dismissed by off-spinner Moeen Ali in the 19th, while with 21 needed in the final over, the Indians could not get the job done despite England being handed an outfield player penalty for slow over-rate. The hosts won by 17 runs, whereas Topley claimed three and was also the most economical.

As for the records scripted:

It was England's highest T20I total against India.

Iyer and Yadav put on the highest fourth-wicket stand in T20Is for India (109).

Yadav is the second Indian to score a T20I ton, batting at four or below.

Yadav's 117 is the best T20I innings by a number four batter from any full member side.

Yadav played the second-best T20I innings for India after Rohit's 118.

Brief scores: ENG 215/7 (Malan- 77, Livingstone- 42*; Bishnoi- 2/30) defeated IND 198/9 (Yadav- 117; Topley- 3/22) by 17 runs.