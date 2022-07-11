IND vs ENG 2022: Suryakumar Yadav to Chris Jordan - 6 top performers in the T20I series

India has managed to win the T20Is against England 2-1. Here, we analyse the six top performers from the series.

Image credit: Getty

It was a spectacular outing for Team India in the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against England. The Men in Blue won the series 2-1, having won the opening two matches in Southampton and Birmingham before losing the final game in Nottingham on Sunday. The visitors presented a bold attacking approach in batting, which helped them post challenging totals on two occasions, as it was enough to hand them the series win. At the same time, it was excellent preparation for the side ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. As a result, a few top performers also grabbed eyeballs while we present six of them.

Image credit: Getty

Suryakumar Yadav

The middle-order batter has evolved since moving to record five-time former Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Mumbai Indians (MI). Over the years, his gameplay has become exquisite, to say the least, while the strokes he plays are magical to watch. Also, he slammed his maiden T20I century on Sunday, as he finished as the highest run-scorer of the series, besides possessing the best average in the series of 57.00. ALSO READ: IND VS ENG 2022 - ROHIT SHARMA SLAMS 'EXPERTS'; SAYS VIRAT KOHLI'S QUALITY CAN'T BE QUESTIONED

Image credit: Getty

Jasprit Bumrah

The pacer is regarded as the best in the Indian bowling attack. Although he did not finish as India's highest wicket-taker in the series, with an economy of 3.33, he played a vital role in giving the English batters a tough time and room to go for their strokes. It has been chiefly the case with his bowling, thanks to his excellent abilities to bowl yorkers.

Image credit: Getty

Hardik Pandya

The all-rounder has been in a stunning form of late across departments. In this series, he was on fire with the ball, bagging eight wickets and finishing as India's highest wicket-taker. He also held four catches in the series, proving his perfection all-around. ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022, Nottingham T20I - Suryakumar's ton in vain as England finishes series on a high

Image credit: Getty

Dawid Malan

Although wicketkeeper-opener Jos Buttler's lack deprived the English fans of action, it was middle-order batter Dawid Malan who had his plans. He displayed his batting prowess, scored the most runs for the hosts, and possessed the best average of 39.00, including a half-century and a top score of 77. Although it mostly happened in the final match, he was undoubtedly England's star with the bat.

Image credit: Getty

Richard Gleeson

The pacer made his debut in the second game at 34 but was highly effective. He grabbed four wickets in the two matches, including a three-for on his debut, while he was also the most economical bowler for England, at 3.33. Although he is at the twilight phase of his career, he does have a point to prove before hanging up his boots. ALSO READ: DID HARDIK PANDYA ABUSE ROHIT SHARMA DURING EDGBASTON T20I? FANS SPLIT OVER VIRAL VIDEO

Image credit: Getty