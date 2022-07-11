Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ENG 2022: Suryakumar Yadav to Chris Jordan - 6 top performers in the T20I series

    First Published Jul 11, 2022, 12:51 PM IST

    India has managed to win the T20Is against England 2-1. Here, we analyse the six top performers from the series.

    Image credit: Getty

    It was a spectacular outing for Team India in the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against England. The Men in Blue won the series 2-1, having won the opening two matches in Southampton and Birmingham before losing the final game in Nottingham on Sunday. The visitors presented a bold attacking approach in batting, which helped them post challenging totals on two occasions, as it was enough to hand them the series win. At the same time, it was excellent preparation for the side ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. As a result, a few top performers also grabbed eyeballs while we present six of them.

    Image credit: Getty

    Suryakumar Yadav
    The middle-order batter has evolved since moving to record five-time former Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Mumbai Indians (MI). Over the years, his gameplay has become exquisite, to say the least, while the strokes he plays are magical to watch. Also, he slammed his maiden T20I century on Sunday, as he finished as the highest run-scorer of the series, besides possessing the best average in the series of 57.00.

    ALSO READ: IND VS ENG 2022 - ROHIT SHARMA SLAMS 'EXPERTS'; SAYS VIRAT KOHLI'S QUALITY CAN'T BE QUESTIONED

    Image credit: Getty

    Jasprit Bumrah
    The pacer is regarded as the best in the Indian bowling attack. Although he did not finish as India's highest wicket-taker in the series, with an economy of 3.33, he played a vital role in giving the English batters a tough time and room to go for their strokes. It has been chiefly the case with his bowling, thanks to his excellent abilities to bowl yorkers.

    Image credit: Getty

    Hardik Pandya
    The all-rounder has been in a stunning form of late across departments. In this series, he was on fire with the ball, bagging eight wickets and finishing as India's highest wicket-taker. He also held four catches in the series, proving his perfection all-around.

    ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022, Nottingham T20I - Suryakumar's ton in vain as England finishes series on a high

    Image credit: Getty

    Dawid Malan
    Although wicketkeeper-opener Jos Buttler's lack deprived the English fans of action, it was middle-order batter Dawid Malan who had his plans. He displayed his batting prowess, scored the most runs for the hosts, and possessed the best average of 39.00, including a half-century and a top score of 77. Although it mostly happened in the final match, he was undoubtedly England's star with the bat.

     

    Image credit: Getty

    Richard Gleeson
    The pacer made his debut in the second game at 34 but was highly effective. He grabbed four wickets in the two matches, including a three-for on his debut, while he was also the most economical bowler for England, at 3.33. Although he is at the twilight phase of his career, he does have a point to prove before hanging up his boots.

    ALSO READ: DID HARDIK PANDYA ABUSE ROHIT SHARMA DURING EDGBASTON T20I? FANS SPLIT OVER VIRAL VIDEO

    Image credit: Getty

    Chris Jordan
    On an unexpected note, the English pacer was one of the standout performers of the series. He claimed eight wickets in the series and finished as the highest wicket-taker, including the best figures of 4/17 in the second game, while possessing an economy of around 7.25. Nonetheless, he is a death-over specialist and is not to be taken lightly despite getting hit for some runs.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs ENG 2022: Rohit Sharma slams 'experts'; says Virat Kohli's quality can't be questioned snt

    IND vs ENG 2022: Rohit Sharma slams 'experts'; says Virat Kohli's quality can't be questioned

    IND vs ENG 2022, Trent Bridge/Nottingham T20I: Suryakumar Yadav ton in vain as England finishes series on a high against India-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Nottingham T20I: Suryakumar's ton in vain as England finishes series on a high

    IND vs ENG 2022, Trent Bridge/Nottingham T20I: England opts to bat against India; Umran Malik comes in, Hardik Pandya rested-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Nottingham T20I: England opts to bat; Umran comes in, Pandya rested

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston/Birmingham T20I: Did Hardik Pandya abuse Rohit Sharma? Fans split over viral video-ayh

    Did Hardik Pandya abuse Rohit Sharma during Edgbaston T20I? Fans split over viral video

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Trent Bridge/Nottingham T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Nottingham T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    Recent Stories

    India to overtake China as world's most populous country in 2023: UN report - adt

    India to overtake China as world's most populous country in 2023: UN report

    WHAT Tiger Shroff as Dragon Ball Z Goku? Actor admires fan vision take a look RBA

    WHAT! Tiger Shroff as Dragon Ball Z’s Goku? Actor admires fan’s vision; take a look

    football Juventus fans go berserk after Aaron Ramsey mistakenly signs fans-made 'contract termination' snt

    Juventus fans go berserk after Aaron Ramsey mistakenly signs fans-made 'contract termination'

    Nothing Phone 1 to launch on July 12 Here s everything we know so far gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) to launch on July 12; Here's everything we know so far

    Where is KGF actor Yash? What is he doing these days? Read details of Yash 19 RBA

    Where is KGF actor Yash? What is he doing these days? Read details of Yash 19

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon