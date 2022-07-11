Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ENG 2022: Rohit Sharma slams 'experts'; says Virat Kohli's quality can't be questioned

    Virat Kohli, who has not scored a hundred across formats since November 2019, failed to make an impact in a couple of T20s against England.

    IND vs ENG 2022: Rohit Sharma slams 'experts'; says Virat Kohli's quality can't be questioned snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Nottingham, First Published Jul 11, 2022, 11:43 AM IST

    India skipper Rohit Sharma has hit back at "experts" who are questioning Virat Kohli's place in the T20 side, saying the star batter's "quality" is beyond doubt, and the team management will continue to back him. 

    Kohli, who has not scored a hundred across formats since November 2019, failed to make an impact in a couple of T20s against England. While his form is being questioned in all formats of the games, Kohli was making a return to T20 Internationals after five months. 

    The likes of Deepak Hooda got opportunities in Kohli's absence and he made the most of it. However, Hooda did not find a spot in the playing eleven after showing sublime form against Ireland and the series opener against England. 

    Also read: IND vs ENG 2022, Nottingham T20I: Suryakumar's ton in vain as England finishes series on a high

    Experts, including World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev and former England skipper Michael Vaughan, have spoken about Kohli's prolonged lean patch. 

    Speaking to reporters after the third T20I on Sunday, Rohit said the experts don't know what is happening inside the team. "It's not difficult at all for us because we don't listen to outside noise. Also, I don't know who these experts are and why they're called experts. I don't get that," Rohit said when asked about his thoughts on how the team is looking at Kohli's form. 

    While Kapil said players can't be picked on reputation and one has to go by current form, Vaughan feels Kohli needs a three-month sabbatical from the game. 

    "They are seeing from outside. They don't know what's happening inside the team. We have a thought process. We make the team, debate, discuss, and think a lot about it. The players we pick are backed. They are given opportunities. People on the outside don't know about it. So it's more important about what's happening within our team. That's important for me," said Rohit in response to the growing criticism over Kohli's wretched run. 

    Kohli has 70 international hundreds to his name, only behind Ricky Ponting (71) and Sachin Tendulkar (100) in the game and Rohit feels the star batter's quality can't be questioned. 

    Also read: Did Hardik Pandya abuse Rohit Sharma during Edgbaston T20I? Fans split over viral video

    "Also, if you are talking about form, it goes up and down for everyone. The quality of the player doesn't go bad. We should always keep in mind when such comments are passed around. We're backing that quality. It's happened to me. It's happened with XYZ. There's nothing new. When a player has done well so consistently, then 1-2 bad series, his contribution shouldn't be forgotten," said the Indian skipper.

    "It might take time for some to understand. But for us, inside and running the team, we know the importance. I'll request those on the outside, yes you have all the right to talk about it, but for us, it doesn't matter a lot," added Rohit.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2022, 11:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs ENG 2022, Trent Bridge/Nottingham T20I: Suryakumar Yadav ton in vain as England finishes series on a high against India-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Nottingham T20I: Suryakumar's ton in vain as England finishes series on a high

    IND vs ENG 2022, Trent Bridge/Nottingham T20I: England opts to bat against India; Umran Malik comes in, Hardik Pandya rested-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Nottingham T20I: England opts to bat; Umran comes in, Pandya rested

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston/Birmingham T20I: Did Hardik Pandya abuse Rohit Sharma? Fans split over viral video-ayh

    Did Hardik Pandya abuse Rohit Sharma during Edgbaston T20I? Fans split over viral video

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Trent Bridge/Nottingham T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Nottingham T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    WATCH VIDEO: Giant Rishabh Pant rises from Sydney waters ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, making social media wonder-ayh

    WATCH: Giant Rishabh Pant rises from Sydney waters, making social media wonder

    Recent Stories

    AILET 2nd Merit List 2022 to be released today; know how to check - adt

    AILET 2nd Merit List 2022 to be released today; know how to check

    Why did Lawrence Bishnoi give life-threat to Salman Khan? Here's what Bishnoi wants RBA

    Why did Lawrence Bishnoi give life-threat to Salman Khan? Here's what Bishnoi wants

    CUET PG 2022 NTA July 11 is last date for payment of application fee how you can pay last minute gcw

    CUET PG 2022: July 11 is last date for payment of application fee; here's how you can pay last minute

    1993 Mumbai blasts: SC says Centre bound to release Abu Salem on completion of sentence snt

    1993 Mumbai blasts: SC says Centre bound to release Abu Salem on completion of sentence

    AP ICET 2022: Correction window opens today; know how to edit - adt

    AP ICET 2022: Correction window opens today; know how to edit

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon