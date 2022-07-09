Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: All-round India nails England by 49 runs to seal series

    India trounced England by 49 runs in the Edgbaston T20I. As a result, it has sealed a series win, while it still has a game in hand, whereas social media was all excited by the same.

    IND vs ENG 2022, Birmingham/Edgbaston T20I: All-round India nails England by 49 runs to seal series-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Birmingham, First Published Jul 9, 2022, 10:48 PM IST

    It was another entertaining game between India and England on Saturday in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The visitors registered a clinical 49-run win, thus taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. With the final game to be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday, the Men in Blue are beaming in confidence and would aim for a clean sweep to assert its dominance as the rightful world number one side in the shortest format. It was an all-round performance by the Indians, while social media was all jubilant with the victory.

    Winning the toss, English skipper Jos Buttler surprisingly opted to bowl first and made a couple of changes to the playing XI. In contrast, Indian captain Rohit Sharma made four changes to the XI, bringing in all the four seniors to the side. The visitors start decently, with openers Rohit (31) and Rishabh Pant (26) putting on 49 before the former fell to debutant pacer Richard Gleeson in the fifth, while 12 runs later, Pant and Virat Kohli (1) departed to the same man by the seventh.

    ALSO READ: Jadeja removes CSK-related posts from Instagram; sparks rift with Dhoni speculation again

    At 89, Suryakumar Yadav (15) and Hardik Pandya (12) were the next to fall to pacer Chris Jordan in the 11th. However, a 33-run stand for the sixth wicket ensued between Ravindra Jadeja (46*) and Dinesh Karthik (12) before the latter was sent back off an unfortunate run-out. However, the incoming batters contributed in some manner, while Jadeja played a 29-ball 49 to propel India to a convincing total of 170/8.

    For England, Jordan scalped four, while Gleeson was impressive with three and was also heavily economical. England was off to an agitated start in reply, losing three for 27 by the fifth over of the powerplay. It was eventually down to 60/6 by the 11th, while Moeen Ali (35) and David Willey (33) added 34 for the seventh wicket before the former fell to pacer Hardik Pandya in the 15th.

    ALSO READ: IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test - Birmingham police arrest man after racism allegations

    England had no idea what to do with the Indian bowling attack, except for going for the big shots and eventually losing the remaining wickets. The final nail in the coffin was delivered by pacer Harshal Patel, who cleaned up Matthew Parkinson (0) with an excellently executed yorker after confusing the remaining English pair with some weird field settings.

    For India, seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar grabbed three wickets and was adjudged Man of the Match for his performance, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah was the most economical of all.
    Brief scores: IND 170/8 (Rohit- 31, Jadeja- 46; Gleeson- 3/15, Jordan- 4/27) defeated ENG 121 in 17 overs (Ali- 35, Willey- 33*; Bhuvneshwar- 3/15) by 49 runs.

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2022, 10:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs ENG 2022, Birmingham/Edgbaston T20I: England opts to bowl; Virat Kohli returns for India-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: England opts to bowl; Virat Kohli returns for India

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Birmingham/Edgbaston T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022: Virat Kohli warms up ahead of T20I return in Edgbaston (WATCH)-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022: Virat Kohli warms up ahead of T20I return in Edgbaston (WATCH)

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Pataudi Trophy, Edgbaston Test: Birmingham police arrest man after racism allegations-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Birmingham police arrest man after racism allegations

    Shane Warne son Jackson wins USD130,000 at a Las Vegas poker tournament-krn

    Shane Warne's son Jackson wins USD130,000 at a Las Vegas poker tournament

    Recent Stories

    watch Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe's private residence in Colombo set on fire by protestors snt

    Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe's private residence in Colombo set on fire by protestors

    Wimbledon 2022: Elena Rybakina stuns Ons Jabeur to win maiden Grand Slam title; Twitter acclaims-ayh

    Wimbledon 2022: Elena Rybakina stuns Ons Jabeur to win maiden Grand Slam title; Twitter acclaims

    Adani Group joins race to acquire 5G spectrum; will compete with Reliance Jio, Airtel snt

    Adani Group joins race to acquire 5G spectrum; will compete with Reliance Jio, Airtel

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan celebrate first month anniversary share unseen pics with Rajinikanth Shah Rukh Khan drb

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate first-month anniversary; share unseen pics with Rajinikanth, SRK

    IND vs ENG 2022, Birmingham/Edgbaston T20I: England opts to bowl; Virat Kohli returns for India-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: England opts to bowl; Virat Kohli returns for India

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon