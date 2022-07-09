IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: All-round India nails England by 49 runs to seal series

India trounced England by 49 runs in the Edgbaston T20I. As a result, it has sealed a series win, while it still has a game in hand, whereas social media was all excited by the same.

It was another entertaining game between India and England on Saturday in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The visitors registered a clinical 49-run win, thus taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. With the final game to be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday, the Men in Blue are beaming in confidence and would aim for a clean sweep to assert its dominance as the rightful world number one side in the shortest format. It was an all-round performance by the Indians, while social media was all jubilant with the victory.

Winning the toss, English skipper Jos Buttler surprisingly opted to bowl first and made a couple of changes to the playing XI. In contrast, Indian captain Rohit Sharma made four changes to the XI, bringing in all the four seniors to the side. The visitors start decently, with openers Rohit (31) and Rishabh Pant (26) putting on 49 before the former fell to debutant pacer Richard Gleeson in the fifth, while 12 runs later, Pant and Virat Kohli (1) departed to the same man by the seventh.

At 89, Suryakumar Yadav (15) and Hardik Pandya (12) were the next to fall to pacer Chris Jordan in the 11th. However, a 33-run stand for the sixth wicket ensued between Ravindra Jadeja (46*) and Dinesh Karthik (12) before the latter was sent back off an unfortunate run-out. However, the incoming batters contributed in some manner, while Jadeja played a 29-ball 49 to propel India to a convincing total of 170/8.

For England, Jordan scalped four, while Gleeson was impressive with three and was also heavily economical. England was off to an agitated start in reply, losing three for 27 by the fifth over of the powerplay. It was eventually down to 60/6 by the 11th, while Moeen Ali (35) and David Willey (33) added 34 for the seventh wicket before the former fell to pacer Hardik Pandya in the 15th.

England had no idea what to do with the Indian bowling attack, except for going for the big shots and eventually losing the remaining wickets. The final nail in the coffin was delivered by pacer Harshal Patel, who cleaned up Matthew Parkinson (0) with an excellently executed yorker after confusing the remaining English pair with some weird field settings.

For India, seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar grabbed three wickets and was adjudged Man of the Match for his performance, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah was the most economical of all.

Brief scores: IND 170/8 (Rohit- 31, Jadeja- 46; Gleeson- 3/15, Jordan- 4/27) defeated ENG 121 in 17 overs (Ali- 35, Willey- 33*; Bhuvneshwar- 3/15) by 49 runs.