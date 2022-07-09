Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jadeja removes CSK-related posts from Instagram; sparks rift with Dhoni speculation again

    First Published Jul 9, 2022, 1:39 PM IST

    Ravindra Jadeja has removed all CSK-related posts from Instagram. He did not wish MS Dhoni on his birthday, sparking rumours of a rift with the IPL franchise.

    Image credit: IPL

    Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is giving a tough time to his fans over his status and future with his current Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He has apparently removed all CSK-related posts from his Instagram handle, sparking fresh rumours of his rife with the franchise. The same happened during IPL 2022 when he had to step down as the side's captain after CSK endured a tough start under him. When MS Dhoni regained control as the side's leader, reports began to do rounds that all was not right between the two.

    Image credit: IPL

    Users have noted that Jadeja has removed his CSK-related posts from 2021 and 2022. Also, one of the users indicated that Jadeja did not wish Dhoni on his birthday, which was on Thursday, while he is often a regular at doing so. Consequently, speculations are ripe again that all is not well between the franchise and the all-rounder, retained for ₹16 crore this season.

    ALSO READ: N Srinivasan explains how CSK outbid MI to sign MS Dhoni in IPL 2008

    Image credit: IPL

    While Jadeja stepped down as CSK skipper in IPL 2022 after eight matches, CSK released a statement, saying, "Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game."

    Image credit: IPL

    Meanwhile, after being reinstated as CSK skipper, Dhoni explained, "I think Jadeja knew last season he'd be captaining this year. He knew and got enough time to prepare. What is important is you want him to lead the side, and I wanted that transition to happen. In the first two games, there was information going to Jaddu, and after that, I left it to him to decide which angle to bowl and all that."

