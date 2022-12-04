IND vs BAN 2022-23, 1st ODI: Relentless Bangladesh upsets India by a wicket; fans stunned

IND vs BAN 2022-23: Bangladesh took the fight to India in the opening Dhaka ODI on Sunday, winning the competitive game by a wicket. While fans came up with mixed reactions, most of them were stunned.

It turned out to be an engaging contest between India and Bangladesh in the opening One-Day International (ODI) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday. Despite putting on a low-key show with the bat, the visitors fought back indeed with the ball. However, Bangladesh refused to give up and won the match by 30 runs. Although the victory allowed the Indians fans to come up with mixed reactions, most were pleasured, especially with the fine bowling display. Earlier, the Bangladeshis won the toss and invited the Indians to bat, as the latter handed debut to pacer Kuldeep Sen.

However, the Men in Blue were off to a rattling start, losing three for 49 by the 11th over. However, a 43-run partnership ensued between Shreyas Iyer (24) and KL Rahul (73) before the former fell to medium-pacer Ebadot Hossain in the 20th. In came Washington Sundar (19), and a 60-run stand happened along with Rahul before the former was dismissed by orthodox spinner Shakib Al Hasan in the 33rd at 152.

Following Sundar's dismissals, India lost wickets in a heap. While Rahul scored his 11th ODI half-century, he was the ninth wicket to fall at 178 in the 40th off Hossain. The visitors were skittled for 186 by the 42nd. Shakib was the undisputed star for Bangladesh with a fifer, while pacer Mustafizur Rahman was economical.

In reply, the hosts were also off to a jittery start, losing a couple for 26 by the tenth over of the PowerPlay. However, skipper-sum-opener Litton Das (41) and Shakib (29) added 48 for the third wicket before off-spinner Sundar sent the former packing in the 20th. The partnerships could have been more special thereon, as the Bangladeshis kept losing regular wickets.

However, Mehidy Hasan (38*) and Rahman (10*) put on a historic 54-run stand for the final wicket to seal an emphatic success, leaving the Indians dejected and the Tigers' fans elated. Rahul dropped Hasan's catch while he was on 15, which eventually proved costly for India. For the Men in Blue, pacer Mohammed Siraj bagged three, while fellow pacer Shardul Thakur was decently economical.

Brief scores: IND 186 in 41.2 overs (Rahul- 73; Shakib- 5/36, Hossain- 4/47) lost to BAN 187/9 in 46 overs (Litton- 41, Hasan- 38; Siraj- 3/32) by a wicket.