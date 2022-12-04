Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 1st ODI: Kuldeep Sen debuts; Bangladesh opts to chase

    IND vs BAN 2022-23: India and Bangladesh are locking horns in the opening Dhaka ODI on Sunday. While the hosts have won the toss and opted to chase, the visitors have given Kuldeep Sen his debut.

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/1st ODI: Kuldeep Sen debuts; Bangladesh opts to chase against India-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Dec 4, 2022, 11:25 AM IST

    After a premature show in New Zealand, Team India is back in action in Bangladesh, playing the opening One-Day International (ODI) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday. Both teams will be desperate to get off to a winning start, while the contests between the two sides in the last few ODIs have been thrilling, to say the least, as India has sent a full-strength squad. Meanwhile, the hosts have won the coin toss and opted to chase, while the visitors have decided to field four all-rounders and hand pacer Kuldeep Sen a debut.

    After winning the toss, Bangladesh skipper Liton Das declared, "We are going to bowl first. It looks like it could be sticky for the first ten overs. That's why we are bowling first. Three seamers and two spinners for us. We want to follow the process and play good cricket."

    ALSO READ: IND vs BAN 2022 - TOP-ORDER COMPOSITION IN FOCUS AS SHIKHAR DHAWAN, KL RAHUL JOSTLE FOR OPENING SPOT

    On the other hand, Indian captain Rohit Sharma commented, "To be honest, I was not sure. The pitch seems to have moisture. So, we would have bowled first, too. With some injuries and a few issues, we got four all-rounders playing. Washington [Sundar], Shardul [Thakur], Shabaz [Nadeem], Deepak Chahar. Kuldeep Sen is making his debut."

    "Myself, Shikhar [Dhawan] and Virat [Kohli] up the order. KL Rahul will keep wickets. We hardly played many games in New Zealand, but we fought well. Some of the guys batted well. [ICC] World Cup [2023] is still far away. We don't want to look too far ahead. We want to focus on what we have in hand and play accordingly," added Rohit.

    ALSO READ: IND vs BAN 2022 - Rohit Sharma says India will narrow down options closer to World Cup 2023

    Meanwhile, in an update from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI): "In consultation with the BCCI Medical Team, Rishabh Pant has been released from the ODI squad. He will join the team ahead of the Test series. No replacement has been sought Axar Patel was not available for selection for the first ODI."

    Playing XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Sen.
    BAN: Liton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman and Ebadot Hossain.

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2022, 11:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bangladesh vs India 2022: Top-order composition in focus as Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul jostle for opening spot snt

    Bangladesh vs India 2022: Top-order composition in focus as Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul jostle for opening spot

    Bangladesh vs India 2022: Rohit Sharma says India will narrow down options closer to World Cup 2023 snt

    Bangladesh vs India 2022: Rohit Sharma says India will narrow down options closer to World Cup 2023

    Bangladesh vs India 2022: Injured Shami ruled out of ODIs, Umran Malik to replace him snt

    Bangladesh vs India 2022: Injured Shami ruled out of ODIs, Umran Malik to replace him

    Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23, SAU vs MAH: Saurashtra produces all-round performance to sink Maharashtra; wins second title, social media celebrates-ayh

    Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23: Saurashtra produces all-round performance to sink Maharashtra; wins second title

    Pakistan vs England, PAK vs ENG 2022-23, Rawalpindi/1st Test: A look at all the records the Three Lions shattered on Day 1-ayh

    PAK vs ENG 2022-23, Rawalpindi Test: A look at all the records England shattered on Day 1

    Recent Stories

    Should Assange and Snowden be pardoned Elon Musk starts a new Twitter poll gcw

    'Should Assange and Snowden be pardoned?' Elon Musk starts a new Twitter poll

    Malicious frivolous Angelina Jolie reacts to Brad Pitt s ongoing winery case lawsuit vma

    'Malicious, frivolous': Angelina Jolie reacts to Brad Pitt's ongoing winery case lawsuit

    Sachin Pilot shares new video gives warm welcome as Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Rajasthan Watch gcw

    Watch: Sachin Pilot shares new video as Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Rajasthan

    Indian Navy Day 2022 Wishes images quotes WhatsApp Facebook messages to share on this day gcw

    Indian Navy Day 2022: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook messages to share on this day

    Shraddha murder case Aaftab asked for novels books authorities give him travelogue plays chess too gcw

    Shraddha murder case: Aaftab asked for novels, literature books; authorities give him travelogue

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon
    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral - gps

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Yudh Abhyas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon