IND vs BAN 2022-23, 1st ODI: Kuldeep Sen debuts; Bangladesh opts to chase

IND vs BAN 2022-23: India and Bangladesh are locking horns in the opening Dhaka ODI on Sunday. While the hosts have won the toss and opted to chase, the visitors have given Kuldeep Sen his debut.

After a premature show in New Zealand, Team India is back in action in Bangladesh, playing the opening One-Day International (ODI) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday. Both teams will be desperate to get off to a winning start, while the contests between the two sides in the last few ODIs have been thrilling, to say the least, as India has sent a full-strength squad. Meanwhile, the hosts have won the coin toss and opted to chase, while the visitors have decided to field four all-rounders and hand pacer Kuldeep Sen a debut.

After winning the toss, Bangladesh skipper Liton Das declared, "We are going to bowl first. It looks like it could be sticky for the first ten overs. That's why we are bowling first. Three seamers and two spinners for us. We want to follow the process and play good cricket."

On the other hand, Indian captain Rohit Sharma commented, "To be honest, I was not sure. The pitch seems to have moisture. So, we would have bowled first, too. With some injuries and a few issues, we got four all-rounders playing. Washington [Sundar], Shardul [Thakur], Shabaz [Nadeem], Deepak Chahar. Kuldeep Sen is making his debut."

"Myself, Shikhar [Dhawan] and Virat [Kohli] up the order. KL Rahul will keep wickets. We hardly played many games in New Zealand, but we fought well. Some of the guys batted well. [ICC] World Cup [2023] is still far away. We don't want to look too far ahead. We want to focus on what we have in hand and play accordingly," added Rohit.

Meanwhile, in an update from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI): "In consultation with the BCCI Medical Team, Rishabh Pant has been released from the ODI squad. He will join the team ahead of the Test series. No replacement has been sought Axar Patel was not available for selection for the first ODI."

Playing XI

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Sen.

BAN: Liton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman and Ebadot Hossain.