ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, IND vs WI: India eyes improved bowling display versus Windies

    First Published Feb 15, 2023, 8:00 AM IST

    Having got the better of arch-rival Pakistan in the lung-opener, India would endeavour to put up an improved bowling show against the Windies in its second 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup match at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on Wednesday. The Indian batters, without vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, managed to complete their highest successful chase in the T20WC in the win against Pakistan.

    Mandhana missed the tie against Pakistan owing to a finger injury. Still, the star opener will likely be back in the team against the West Indies, who are coming off a significant loss against England. The Indian bowlers were guilty of taking their foot off the pedal in the back end of the innings, allowing Pakistan to score 91 runs in the second half of their innings.

    They will be keen to give a better account of themselves. With more rigid oppositions expected as the tournament progresses, the Indian bowlers couldn't have asked for a better opponent than a familiar Windies side, which India beat twice in the recent tri-series. If India wants to win the title, the batting department has to pull up its socks.

    It if wasn't for young Richa Ghosh's three boundaries on the trot in the 18th over, India would have been unable to cross the line. The big-hitting Shafali Verma, fresh from leading India to the inaugural ICC U-19 T20 World Cup title, didn't look her imperious best against Pakistan. She struggled to get the big shots.

    Opening the innings in the absence of Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia struggled for rhythm while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur perished without making an impact. India will sigh relief that Jemimah Rodrigues, a proven match-winner, hit form after an underwhelming run as she anchored the innings. Still, the middle-order batter will have to manage her strike rate better and go for the big shots.

    The addition of Mandhana, a vital cog in this Indian team's scheme of things, will not doubt-bolster the batting. The Windies, on the other hand, will be eager to register their first win in the tournament, having been thrashed by England in its opener. The Hayley Matthews-led side is enduring a wretched run, losing 14 matches on the trot.

    It will once again turn to skipper Matthews who has oodles of experience. The skipper is no stranger to delivering on the big stage. However, the skipper needs the others to step up, especially the experienced Stefanie Taylor, who has returned from a back injury. It will be a crucial fixture for the Windies, as a loss would knock the former champion out of the semi-final contention.

    Squads
    India:     Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Shikha Pandey.
    Windies: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc & wk), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Chedean Nation (wk), Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams (wk).

    Where to watch
    Date and day:     February 15, 2023 (Wednesday)
    Venue: Newlands Stadium, Cape Town
    Time: 6.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 2 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2023, 8:00 AM IST
