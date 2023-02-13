Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WPL Auction: 'Namaskara Bengaluru', says Smriti Mandhana after RCB ropes in India's star for Rs 3.40 crore

    Smriti Mandhana stole the thunder in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction as RCB bought the India vice-captain for Rs 3.40 crore.

    First Published Feb 13, 2023, 4:05 PM IST

    Smriti Mandhana stole the thunder in the inaugural Women's Premier League auctions as Royal Challengers Bangalore pipped Mumbai Indians in a bidding war to buy the India vice-captain for Rs 3.40 crore (USD 410,000) in Mumbai on Monday. 

    The second costliest Indian player so far is all-rounder Deepti Sharma who UP Warriorz bought for Rs 2.6 crore. 

    However, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur came much cheaper for Mumbai Indians at nearly half the price of Mandhana at Rs 1.80 crore. 

    "Everyone knows Mandhana and Perry, we were pretty committed to the couple of people we wanted to get. We're very happy to get such quality players. It's a dream result for us to get Mandhana, Perry and Devine," RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson said during a media interaction. 

    "Smriti has got plenty of captaincy experience and is familiar with the Indian conditions, so highly likely (she'll be the captain)."

    Smriti took to Twitter to send a message to RCB fans after the franchise bought her for a massive sum. "Namaskara Bengaluru," wrote the Indian vice-captain in response to a tweet welcoming her to the club. 

    One of the prominent picks during the first round was Australia's off-spin all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, who Gautam Adani-owned Gujarat Giants bought for Rs 3.20 crore (USD 386,000).

    Star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry received a cool Rs 1.70 crore (USD 205,000) winning bid from RCB who also got New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine dirt cheap at base price of Rs 50 lakh. 

    RCB has already exhausted Rs 5.60 crore out of Rs 12 crore purse and they need to get another 12 players with the rest of the Rs 6.40 crore to have a mandatory squad size of 15 players. UP Warriorz also got England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone on board for Rs 1.80 crore.

    RCB and MI fans took to Twitter to express their joy after their favourite teams roped in Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, respectively. Here's a look at how supporters reacted:

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2023, 4:05 PM IST
