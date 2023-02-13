Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WPL Auction 2023: Check out the complete squad of all 5 teams

    WPL Auction 2023: The player auction is done and dusted, as 86 players were sold. With that, the five participating teams are set to get the ball rolling while we present the complete squad of all sides.

    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Feb 13, 2023, 9:12 PM IST

    The 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) Auction took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Monday. After over six hours of a bidding war, the five participating teams were done and dusted in having their preferred players on their sides, as they are now ready to set the ball rolling for the inaugural season next month. On the same note, we present the complete squad for all the franchises below:

    Delhi Capitals
    Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy and Aparna Mondal.

    Gujarat Giants
    Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia and Shabman Shakil.

    Mumbai Indians
    Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Priyanka Bala, Humairaa Kaazi, Neelam Bisht, Jintamani Kalita and Sonam Yadav.

    Royal Challengers Bangalore
    Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Indrani Roy, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobhana, Erin Burns, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt and Sahana Pawar.

    UP Warriorz
    Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav and Simran Shaikh.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2023, 9:12 PM IST
