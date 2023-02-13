Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WPL Auction LIVE: Delhi Capitals buy Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma; complete list of players SOLD & UNSOLD

    The Women's Premier League (WPL) Auction is being held in Mumbai. From Smriti Mandhana to Harmanpreet Kaur, here's a look at the complete list of players SOLD and UNSOLD in this inaugural edition.

    womens premier league wpl auction 2023 live full list of players sold and unsold mi gg rcb dc uw snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 13, 2023, 2:52 PM IST

    The Women's Premier League (WPL) auction is taking place in Mumbai as cricket fans gear up for the inaugural edition of a tournament that is expected to garner massive excitement.

    Also read: WPL 2023 to be held in Mumbai from March 4-26; here's all you need to know

    The five teams -- Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, RCB, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz -- will be bidding for 90 players in a list of 409. 

    Here's a look at the entire list of player SOLD:

    1. Smriti Mandhana, India - Royal Challengers Bangalore - Rs 340,00,000

    2. Harmanpreet Kaur, India - Mumbai Indians - Rs 180,00,000

    3. Sophie Devine, New Zealand - Royal Challengers Bangalore - Rs 50,00,000

    4. Ashleigh Gardner, Australia - Gujarat Giants - Rs 320,00,000

    5. Ellyse Perry, Australia - Royal Challengers Bangalore - Rs 170,00,000

    6. Sophie Ecclestone, England - UP Warriorz - Rs 180,00,000

    7. Deepti Sharma, India - UP Warriorz - Rs 260,00,000

    8. Renuka Singh, India - Royal Challengers Bangalore - Rs 150,00,000

    9. Natalie Sciver, England - Mumbai Indians - Rs 320,00,000

    10. Tahlia McGrath, Australia - UP Warriorz - Rs 140,00,000

    11. Beth Mooney, Australia - Gujarat Giants - Rs 200,00,000

    12. Shabnim Ismail, South Africa - UP Warriorz - Rs 100,00,000

    13. Amelia Kerr, New Zealand - Mumbai Indians - Rs 100,00,000

    14. Sophia Dunkley, England - Gujarat Giants - Rs 60,00,000

    15. Jemimah Rodrigues, India - Delhi Capitals - Rs 220,00,000

    16. Meg Lanning, Australia - Delhi Capitals - Rs 110,00,000

    17. Shafali Verma, India - Delhi Capitals - Rs 200,00,000

    Here's a look at the entire list of player UNSOLD:

    1. Hayley Matthews, West Indies 

    2. Tazmin Brits, South Africa

    3. Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa

    4. Tammy Beaumont, England

    All about WPL Auction

    With a salary purse of Rs 12 crore per team for the first year and a squad size of 18, including six overseas players, at least 20 to 25 of the 60 Indian women set to be picked will command good auction price. 

    The base prices are set in five brackets, with the least being Rs 10 lakh and the highest Rs 50 lakh. The other brackets are Rs 20, 30 and 40 lakh, respectively. 

    Key Figures of Auction Teams:

    5 Names: DC, MI, RCB, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz
    Minimum Salary Mandatory: Rs 9 crore
    Maximum Salary purse/team: Rs 12 crore
    Minimum Squad Strength Mandatory: 15
    Maximum Squad Strength: 18
    Maximum India players in squad: 12
    Maximum Overseas players/squad: 6
    Total number of players available: 409 Indian players for auction - 246 Foreign players from Full members, 155 Players from Associate Nations, 8 Name of auctioneer: Malika Sagar Nb
    A team can field five foreign players in the playing XI if the fifth player is from an Associate nation

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2023, 3:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: BCCI shifts Dharamsala Test to Indore states re-laid outfield still not match-ready snt

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: BCCI shifts Dharamsala Test to Indore; states re-laid outfield still not match-ready

    Womens T20 World Cup India vs Pakistan Jemimah Rodrigues reveals she contemplated quitting game after WC snub snt

    Women's T20 World Cup, IND vs PAK: Jemimah Rodrigues reveals she contemplated quitting game after WC snub

    ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Jemimah Rodrigues-Richa Ghosh late blitz hands Pakistan drubbing against India; fans delighted-ayh

    ICC Women's T20 World Cup, IND vs PAK: Jemimah-Richa's late blitz hands Pakistan drubbing; fans delighted

    border gavaskar trophy India vs Australia 3rd Test likely to be shifted out of Dharamsala to either Bengaluru or Vishakapatnam snt

    India vs Australia 3rd Test likely to be shifted out of Dharamsala; here's why

    White wedding for Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic: Couple set to marry again on Valentine's Day in Udaipur details here snt

    White wedding for Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic: Couple set to marry again on Valentine's Day in Udaipur

    Recent Stories

    Aero India 2023: Meet HLFT-42, the aircraft that will train pilots for 5th generation fighter jets

    Aero India 2023: Meet HLFT-42, the aircraft that will train pilots for 5th generation fighter jets

    Anonymous Pakistani donates USD 30 million to earthquake hit Turkey Syria netizens fume gcw

    Anonymous Pakistani donates $30 mn to earthquake-hit Turkey, Syria; netizens fume

    They are living in fool's paradise': IUML leader slams trans-man's pregnancy AJR

    'They are living in fool's paradise': IUML leader slams trans-man's pregnancy

    MC Stan reveals how his 'motto' was to popularize 'rap' in India vma

    MC Stan reveals how his 'motto' was to popularize 'rap' in India

    China claims US balloons entered its airspace over ten times since January 2022; know details - adt

    China claims US balloons entered its airspace over ten times since January 2022; know details

    Recent Videos

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon