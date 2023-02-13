WPL Auction LIVE: Delhi Capitals buy Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma; complete list of players SOLD & UNSOLD

The Women's Premier League (WPL) Auction is being held in Mumbai. From Smriti Mandhana to Harmanpreet Kaur, here's a look at the complete list of players SOLD and UNSOLD in this inaugural edition.

The Women's Premier League (WPL) auction is taking place in Mumbai as cricket fans gear up for the inaugural edition of a tournament that is expected to garner massive excitement.

Also read: WPL 2023 to be held in Mumbai from March 4-26; here's all you need to know

The five teams -- Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, RCB, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz -- will be bidding for 90 players in a list of 409.

Here's a look at the entire list of player SOLD:

1. Smriti Mandhana, India - Royal Challengers Bangalore - Rs 340,00,000

2. Harmanpreet Kaur, India - Mumbai Indians - Rs 180,00,000

3. Sophie Devine, New Zealand - Royal Challengers Bangalore - Rs 50,00,000

4. Ashleigh Gardner, Australia - Gujarat Giants - Rs 320,00,000

5. Ellyse Perry, Australia - Royal Challengers Bangalore - Rs 170,00,000

6. Sophie Ecclestone, England - UP Warriorz - Rs 180,00,000

7. Deepti Sharma, India - UP Warriorz - Rs 260,00,000

8. Renuka Singh, India - Royal Challengers Bangalore - Rs 150,00,000

9. Natalie Sciver, England - Mumbai Indians - Rs 320,00,000

10. Tahlia McGrath, Australia - UP Warriorz - Rs 140,00,000

11. Beth Mooney, Australia - Gujarat Giants - Rs 200,00,000

12. Shabnim Ismail, South Africa - UP Warriorz - Rs 100,00,000

13. Amelia Kerr, New Zealand - Mumbai Indians - Rs 100,00,000

14. Sophia Dunkley, England - Gujarat Giants - Rs 60,00,000

15. Jemimah Rodrigues, India - Delhi Capitals - Rs 220,00,000

16. Meg Lanning, Australia - Delhi Capitals - Rs 110,00,000

17. Shafali Verma, India - Delhi Capitals - Rs 200,00,000

Here's a look at the entire list of player UNSOLD:

1. Hayley Matthews, West Indies

2. Tazmin Brits, South Africa

3. Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa

4. Tammy Beaumont, England

All about WPL Auction

With a salary purse of Rs 12 crore per team for the first year and a squad size of 18, including six overseas players, at least 20 to 25 of the 60 Indian women set to be picked will command good auction price.

The base prices are set in five brackets, with the least being Rs 10 lakh and the highest Rs 50 lakh. The other brackets are Rs 20, 30 and 40 lakh, respectively.

Key Figures of Auction Teams:

5 Names: DC, MI, RCB, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz

Minimum Salary Mandatory: Rs 9 crore

Maximum Salary purse/team: Rs 12 crore

Minimum Squad Strength Mandatory: 15

Maximum Squad Strength: 18

Maximum India players in squad: 12

Maximum Overseas players/squad: 6

Total number of players available: 409 Indian players for auction - 246 Foreign players from Full members, 155 Players from Associate Nations, 8 Name of auctioneer: Malika Sagar Nb

A team can field five foreign players in the playing XI if the fifth player is from an Associate nation

(With inputs from PTI)