ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis: PAK enters final as Rizwan-Azam show outclasses NZ; Twitter erupts

On Wednesday, Pakistan trumped New Zealand by seven wickets in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup semis in Sydney. Consequently, it reached the final for the third time while Twitter erupted.

It was a thunderous outing by former champion Pakistan in the semis of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Taking on New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday, the Men in Green produced a vibrant performance, especially with the bat, trouncing the Kiwis by seven wickets. As a result, the Pakistanis have entered the final for the third time in their T20WC history, while they would be awaiting the winner of the second semis, between fellow former champions India and England, taking place at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. In the meantime, the Twitter world erupted with its explosive reactions.

Winning the toss, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson opted to bat on a good-looking surface. However, it began on a shaky note, losing its openers for 38 by the sixth over of the PowerPlay. While it was down to 49/3 by the eighth, a 68-run stand transpired between Williamson (46) and Daryl Mitchell (53*) before the former was cleaned up by pacer Shaheen Afridi in the 17th.

While it seemed that the Kiwis might settle for a sub-par total, Mitchell and James Neesham (16*) added 35 more for the fifth wicket, as they managed a just below-par total of 152/4, while Mitchell stuck his third Twenty20 International (T20I) half-century. Afridi held a couple for the Pakistanis, while he and orthodox-spinner Mohammad Nawaz were the economic ones.

As for the chase, the Pakistani openers Mohammad Rizwan (57) and Babar Azam (53) pulled off a monumental opening partnership of 105 runs, nearly taking New Zealand out of the equation. While the latter brought up his 30th T20I 50, he was dismissed by pacer Trent Boult in the 13th.

As Mohammad Haris (30) joined Rizwan, the latter, too, came up with his 23rd T20I half-century before falling to Boult in the 17th after 27 runs, followed by the former at 151 off orthodox-spinner Mitchell Santner. Nevertheless, the job was almost done for the Men in Green, and with a couple required off the final six balls, they saw it through by seven wickets, with five deliveries to spare. Boult clasped a couple for the Kiwis, while Santner and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi were economical.

Brief scores: NZ 152/4 (Williamson- 46, Mitchell- 53*; Afridi- 2/24) lost to PAK 153/3 in 19.1 overs (Rizwan- 57, Azam- 53, Haris- 30; Boult- 2/33) by seven wickets.