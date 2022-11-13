Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG: Both sides remain unchanged as England opts to field

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: In the summit clash, Pakistan and England are squaring off in Melbourne on Sunday. Meanwhile, the latter has won the toss and opted to field, while both teams remain unchanged in their playing XI.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG: Both sides remain unchanged as England opts to field against Pakistan
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 13, 2022, 1:20 PM IST

    It is time for the grand finale of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, as former champions Pakistan and England meet in the summit clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday in a bid to lift their respective second T20WC title. Although the conditions are gloomy in the city, which is not ideal for cricket, the rain gods have been patient for now. In the meantime, the all-important coin toss occurred, as the Three Lions won it and opted to field under the overcast and windy conditions. However, none of the sides has any change in their playing XI and has rightfully stuck to the same XI from their respective semis triumphs, deciding against fiddling with it at the last moment.

    After winning the toss, English skipper Jos Buttler communicated, "We are going to bowl first. It is a huge game with good nerves and good energy around the team. Great energy in the stadium, and we are looking forward to a great game. Both teams come into this final in red-hot form, and we look forward to a tough challenge."

    CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    "I think it is a good wicket, and hopefully, it will stay the same throughout. There's a little bit of weather around, which is why we chose to bowl. We start fresh today and bring confidence from the other day, but we know it counts for nothing today. The same team," added Buttler.

    Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Babar Azam remarked, "We would've also bowled first, but the toss is not in our hands, so we will try to put runs on the board and pressure them. We have good momentum with us and will try to continue with it. We lost our first few games but have returned strongly and want to continue that in the final."

    "A win always gives you confidence, and with how the team plays, we will give our 100 per cent. Yes, history repeats [just like the 1992 ODI World Cup, which Pakistan won]. We will try to win this game and hold the cup. The same team," added Azam.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG - Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    Playing XI
    PAK:     Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi.
    ENG: Jos Buttler(c & wk), Alex Hales, Philip Salt (wk), Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid.

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2022, 1:20 PM IST
    Women's cricket in Afghanistan to resume soon; will Taliban govt live up to its commitment to ICC?

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Let us not judge Team India only by the semis performance' - Tendulkar

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG: While history favours Pakistan, form takes England's corner

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG: 'More excited than nervous' - Babar Azam

    'Those who show courage will never join BJP': Tharoor on Assam CM's remark over Congress Prez polls

    Glenn Maxwell ruled out indefinitely after suffering a broken leg in 'a freak accident'

    Apple co-founder's Steve Jobs' ragged sandals go up for auction

    Women's cricket in Afghanistan to resume soon; will Taliban govt live up to its commitment to ICC?

    Vivo X90 series specs tipped online, likely to launch on THIS date

