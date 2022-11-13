ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG: Both sides remain unchanged as England opts to field

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: In the summit clash, Pakistan and England are squaring off in Melbourne on Sunday. Meanwhile, the latter has won the toss and opted to field, while both teams remain unchanged in their playing XI.

It is time for the grand finale of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, as former champions Pakistan and England meet in the summit clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday in a bid to lift their respective second T20WC title. Although the conditions are gloomy in the city, which is not ideal for cricket, the rain gods have been patient for now. In the meantime, the all-important coin toss occurred, as the Three Lions won it and opted to field under the overcast and windy conditions. However, none of the sides has any change in their playing XI and has rightfully stuck to the same XI from their respective semis triumphs, deciding against fiddling with it at the last moment.

After winning the toss, English skipper Jos Buttler communicated, "We are going to bowl first. It is a huge game with good nerves and good energy around the team. Great energy in the stadium, and we are looking forward to a great game. Both teams come into this final in red-hot form, and we look forward to a tough challenge."

"I think it is a good wicket, and hopefully, it will stay the same throughout. There's a little bit of weather around, which is why we chose to bowl. We start fresh today and bring confidence from the other day, but we know it counts for nothing today. The same team," added Buttler.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Babar Azam remarked, "We would've also bowled first, but the toss is not in our hands, so we will try to put runs on the board and pressure them. We have good momentum with us and will try to continue with it. We lost our first few games but have returned strongly and want to continue that in the final."

"A win always gives you confidence, and with how the team plays, we will give our 100 per cent. Yes, history repeats [just like the 1992 ODI World Cup, which Pakistan won]. We will try to win this game and hold the cup. The same team," added Azam.

Playing XI

PAK: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi.

ENG: Jos Buttler(c & wk), Alex Hales, Philip Salt (wk), Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid.