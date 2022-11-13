Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan and England are clashing in the final in Melbourne on Sunday, as one of the sides will lift its second tournament title. Here is the ultimate fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG, Pakistan vs England: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probable, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 13, 2022, 11:51 AM IST

    The stage is set for a grand finale as former champions Pakistan and England lock horns in the highly anticipated 2022 ICC T20 World Cup Final at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. The winner will be lifting its second competition title. However, the chances of play on the day look almost nil as the weather gods have decided to play spoilsport. There is a 90% chance of rain, and while we have a reserve day in place on Monday, there is still a 90% chance of precipitation. Nonetheless, ahead of this thrilling final, we present the ultimate fantasy XI picks, predictions, where to watch and other match details.

    Probable XI
    PAK:     Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.
    ENG: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Phillip Salt (wk), Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid.

    CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Hales, Masood and Iftikhar
    Hales will be a force at the top order, while Masood and Iftikhar have played composed gameplay in the middle and are ideal fits here.

    Wicketkeepers: Buttler and Rizwan
    Both have been deadly in opening the batting and are no-brainers here.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 FINAL, PAK VS ENG: 'MORE EXCITED THAN NERVOUS' - BABAR AZAM

    All-rounders: Stokes, Curran (vc) and Shadab (c)
    While Stokes is a must-have for his ability to impact across departments on any given day, Curran has been nailing it with his fast bowling, and his consistency makes him the deputy captain. In contrast, leg-spinner Shadab has surprisingly made things trickier for the batters regardless of how the surface behaves, as his affectability makes him the skipper.

    Bowlers: Wood, Afridi and Wasim
    We are moving in with an all-round pace attack, as the trio have been highly influential with their pace and have been consistent in terms of economy, if not wicket-taking. At the same time, Afridi is the one who is highly backed to churn out wickets in Melbourne's overcast and seaming conditions.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 FINAL, PAK VS ENG - WHILE HISTORY FAVOURS PAKISTAN, FORM TAKES ENGLAND'S CORNER

    Match details
    Date and day:     November 13, 2022 (Sunday)
    Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
    Time: 1.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & Sports Select (Also available in HD)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: Batting team has the highest chance of winning. But, given the wet conditions, it could go either way.

