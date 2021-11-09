  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ravi Shastri gives 'stirring speech' to 'Team India' as he signs off from head coach role (WATCH)

    India's early finish in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 means the end of Ravi Shastri as the head coach of Team India. Before he signed off, he gave a 'stirring speech' to the Indian team.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Ravi Shastri gives 'stirring speech' to 'Team India' as he signs off from head coach role (WATCH)-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Dubai - United Arab Emirates, First Published Nov 9, 2021, 2:29 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    It was an unexpectedly early end to India's campaign in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as the side failed to qualify for the semis. Consequently, the ouster also meant the end of Virat Kohli's reign as the Indian T20I skipper, while head coach Ravi Shastri's tenure also ended.

    India played its last game of the tournament against minnow Namibia on Monday at the Dubai International Stadium in Group 2's Super 12 encounter. It was a commanding nine-wicket win for India, as India earned a consolation win to finish the competition on a high, grabbing the third spot in the group.

    ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma to captain India's T20 side? Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri drop hint

    Following the win, Shastri gave the side his final pep-talk before he signed off from his role. In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), he is seen telling the boys, "You guys as a team have over-exceeded my expectations with the way you played. Over the last few years, to go across the globe, across all formats and beat everyone makes you one of the great teams that have played the game."

    Shastri began his role in 2017, replacing Anil Kumble following the latter's controversial step down from the position. Under his tenure, India beat Australia for the first time in a Test series Down Under, as his contract was extended for a couple of more years during the ICC World Cup 2019 in England, where the side was ousted in the semis to New Zealand.

    ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2021 - Records galore as India pulls of convincing 9-wicket consolation win over Namibia

    During his second stint, he was again successful, defeating Australia again Down Under in Tests for a consecutive time. Although he helped the side reach the final of the ICC World Test Championship this year, it again lost to the Kiwis, while the side failed to gain success in the ICC tournaments under him.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2021, 2:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Namibia, IND vs NAM (Group 2, Super 12): Netizens set social media abuzz post India's consolation win over Namibia-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: Netizens set social media abuzz post India's consolation win over Namibia

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Namibia, IND vs NAM (Group 2, Super 12): Report, result, winner, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: India tames Namibia by 9 wickets, ends tournament on a high with consolation win

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021, IND vs NAM (Group 2, Super 12): Virat Kohli wins toss in final game as T20I skipper, India opts to bowl against Namibia-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli wins toss in final game as T20I skipper, India opts to bowl against Namibia

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Not Virat Kohli, but Rohit Sharma to captain India vs Namibia? Sanjay Manjrekar comments-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: Not Virat Kohli, but Rohit Sharma to captain India vs Namibia? Sanjay Manjrekar comments

    Video Icon
    Australia set for first full-fledged tour of Pakistan in 24 years-ayh

    Australia set for first full-fledged tour of Pakistan in 24 years

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Bitcoin ether hit new highs as cryptocurrency adoption increases gcw

    Bitcoin, ether hit new highs as cryptocurrency adoption increases

    Video Icon
    Delhi govt to charge just Rs 2500 for installation of private electric vehicle charger gcw

    Delhi govt to charge just Rs 2,500 for installation of private electric vehicle charger

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: FSL report confirms bullets were fired from Ashish Mishra's gun-dnm

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: FSL report confirms bullets were fired from Ashish Mishra's gun

    Video Icon
    Nawab Malik dealings underworld people convicted in 93 Mumbai bomb blasts case Fadnavis gcw

    Nawab Malik has dealings with underworld people convicted in '93 Mumbai bomb blasts case, alleges Fadnavis

    Video Icon
    Rohit Sharma to captain India's T20 side? Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri drop hint-ayh

    Rohit Sharma to captain India's T20 side? Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri drop hint

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon
    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba journey From selling oranges to building a school newpadpu mangalore karnataka

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba's journey: From selling oranges to building a school

    Video Icon
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors-dnm

    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors

    Video Icon
    us military report on india china faceoff line of actual control pla operational tactical experience

    LAC faceoff gave China operational, tactical experience: US military report

    Video Icon
    desktopAdmobileAd