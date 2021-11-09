Ravi Shastri gives 'stirring speech' to 'Team India' as he signs off from head coach role (WATCH)

India's early finish in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 means the end of Ravi Shastri as the head coach of Team India. Before he signed off, he gave a 'stirring speech' to the Indian team.

It was an unexpectedly early end to India's campaign in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as the side failed to qualify for the semis. Consequently, the ouster also meant the end of Virat Kohli's reign as the Indian T20I skipper, while head coach Ravi Shastri's tenure also ended.

India played its last game of the tournament against minnow Namibia on Monday at the Dubai International Stadium in Group 2's Super 12 encounter. It was a commanding nine-wicket win for India, as India earned a consolation win to finish the competition on a high, grabbing the third spot in the group.

Following the win, Shastri gave the side his final pep-talk before he signed off from his role. In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), he is seen telling the boys, "You guys as a team have over-exceeded my expectations with the way you played. Over the last few years, to go across the globe, across all formats and beat everyone makes you one of the great teams that have played the game."

Shastri began his role in 2017, replacing Anil Kumble following the latter's controversial step down from the position. Under his tenure, India beat Australia for the first time in a Test series Down Under, as his contract was extended for a couple of more years during the ICC World Cup 2019 in England, where the side was ousted in the semis to New Zealand.

During his second stint, he was again successful, defeating Australia again Down Under in Tests for a consecutive time. Although he helped the side reach the final of the ICC World Test Championship this year, it again lost to the Kiwis, while the side failed to gain success in the ICC tournaments under him.