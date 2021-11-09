  • Facebook
    T20 World Cup 2021: Records galore as India pulls of convincing 9-wicket consolation win over Namibia

    First Published Nov 9, 2021, 6:30 AM IST
    India finished its ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign on a high with a consolation but a convincing nine-wicket win over Namibia in the Super 12. Consequently, some records were scripted in the process.

    Former champion India signed off from the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in style. On Monday, it outplayed minnow Namibia by nine wickets in the Group 2 Super 12 tie at the Dubai International Stadium. While India travels back to its nation, it managed to script some records on its course of the win over Namibia, as we take a look.

    India does a first and some highs
    - Between the seventh and 15th over, the Indians used spinners in each over. Therefore, it was the first time in the tournament's history that a side had used spinners for all the nine overs during the phase of an innings.
    - Also, spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja claimed three wickets each, thus becoming the first Indian spin pair to do the same in a T20WC game.
    - India scored 58.3% of its runs in the competition this term via boundaries, which is the most by any side, besides achieving another best of hitting boundaries every 5.5 balls.

     

    KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma script some again
    - Rahul and Rohit once again played pivotal roles during the Indian chase. As a result, they have become the joint-highest India pair with the most 50-plus stands in the format after Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, with both pairs doing so on 11 instances.
    - Also, Rohit has scored his 3,000th T20I run, thus becoming the first to do so, while he has also scored the most runs in the tournament to date (847), going past Virat Kohli (845).

    Kohli finishes third and fourth
    - No, not in the ICC Rankings, but Kohli has become the third-most T20I winning skipper to date, with 30 wins, excluding Super Overs and Bowl Outs. He has surpassed Sarfaraz Ahmed (29). He is behind second-placed MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan, who have won 40 each, while the list is led by Asghar Afghan (42).
    - Also, Kohli has the best win-loss ratio in the format among Indian skippers, having led in a minimum of 30 matches (32/16 - 2.000), while he is the fourth overall after Babar Azam (20/8 - 2.500), Sarfaraz Ahmed (29/8 - 3.625) and Asghar Afghan (42/10 - 4.200).

