  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rohit Sharma to captain India's T20 side? Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri drop hint

    First Published Nov 9, 2021, 1:12 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India has finished its stint in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, claiming the third spot and missing out on semis. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has played his last game as T20I skipper, while he and Ravi Shastri have hinted at Rohit Sharma taking over.

    Rohit Sharma to captain India's T20 side? Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri drop hint-ayh

    Former champion India finished the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on a high, defeating minnow Namibia by nine wickets on Monday and grabbing the third spot, eventually missing out on a semis berth. Also, it turned out to be Virat Kohli's last outing as the T20I skipper, having enjoyed great success at the expense of an ICC title.

    Rohit Sharma to captain India's T20 side? Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri drop hint-ayh

    Meanwhile, as Kohli relieves himself of his duties, speculations are already high about who would replace him in the shortest format. While most experts and fans have backed senior opener Rohit Sharma to take up the role, owing to his tremendous success as the Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper, winning five titles, Kohli has dropped a hint on the same.

     

    ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2021 - Records galore as India pulls of convincing 9-wicket consolation win over Namibia

    Rohit Sharma to captain India's T20 side? Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri drop hint-ayh

    During the toss, Kohli had said that Rohit had been looking after the side for quite some time now. At the same time, he indicated that both would continue to be leaders for the group. He also recorded that it was indeed a pleasure and honour for him to have led the side so far, while it is not the turn for the young lot to take this group forward.

    Rohit Sharma to captain India's T20 side? Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri drop hint-ayh

    Meanwhile, head coach Ravi Shastri, who is also parting ways, symbolised that Rohit has always been ready to take the role "in the wings". He also asserted that the side perpetually had strong individuals to take the side forward in the shortest format, thanks to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

     

    ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2021 - Netizens set social media abuzz post India's consolation win over Namibia

    Rohit Sharma to captain India's T20 side? Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri drop hint-ayh

    It's not such a bad thing, and I think, in Rohit, you've got a very capable guy, he's won so many IPLs, he's the vice-captain of this side. He's ready in the wings to take that job," said Shastri during the post-match press conference.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2021, IND vs NAM (Group 2, Super 12): Records galore as India pulls of convincing 9-wicket consolation win over Namibia-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: Records galore as India pulls of convincing 9-wicket consolation win over Namibia

    Video Icon
    T20 World Cup 2021: Will Afghanistan's Rashid Khan come to India's rescue against New Zealand? Here's what Sunil Gavaskar feels-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: Will Afghanistan's Rashid Khan come to India's rescue? Here's what Sunil Gavaskar feels

    Video Icon
    Afghanistan, Bangladesh seal Super 12 berth for next T20 World Cup; Sri Lanka, Windies to play qualifiers-ayh

    Afghanistan, Bangladesh seal Super 12 berth for next T20 World Cup; Sri Lanka, Windies to play qualifiers

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri to coach Ahmedabad franchise?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri to coach Ahmedabad franchise?

    Video Icon
    VVS Laxman favourite to replace Rahul Dravid as NCA head-ayh

    VVS Laxman favourite to replace Rahul Dravid as NCA head

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Nawab Malik dealings underworld people convicted in 93 Mumbai bomb blasts case Fadnavis gcw

    Nawab Malik has dealings with underworld people convicted in '93 Mumbai bomb blasts case, claims Fadnavis

    Video Icon
    Virgin Galactic sold about 100 space tickets to start commercial services by 2022 gcw

    Virgin Galactic sold about 100 space tickets, to start commercial services by 2022

    Video Icon
    UK to recognise India's indigenous COVID vaccine Covaxin, to add to approved list from November 22-dnm

    UK to recognise India’s indigenous COVID vaccine Covaxin, to add to approved list from November 22

    Video Icon
    Rafale Kickbacks Charge: Revelation expose UPA; they broke kickback records, says BJP

    Rafale Kickbacks Charge: Revelation expose UPA; they broke kickback records, says BJP

    Video Icon
    KFC Pizza Hut operator Sapphire Foods IPO kicks off for subscription; check price band, GMP-dnm

    KFC, Pizza Hut operator Sapphire Foods IPO kicks off for subscription; check price band, GMP

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon
    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba journey From selling oranges to building a school newpadpu mangalore karnataka

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba's journey: From selling oranges to building a school

    Video Icon
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors-dnm

    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors

    Video Icon
    us military report on india china faceoff line of actual control pla operational tactical experience

    LAC faceoff gave China operational, tactical experience: US military report

    Video Icon
    desktopAdmobileAd