Rohit Sharma to captain India's T20 side? Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri drop hint

India has finished its stint in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, claiming the third spot and missing out on semis. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has played his last game as T20I skipper, while he and Ravi Shastri have hinted at Rohit Sharma taking over.

Former champion India finished the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on a high, defeating minnow Namibia by nine wickets on Monday and grabbing the third spot, eventually missing out on a semis berth. Also, it turned out to be Virat Kohli's last outing as the T20I skipper, having enjoyed great success at the expense of an ICC title.

Meanwhile, as Kohli relieves himself of his duties, speculations are already high about who would replace him in the shortest format. While most experts and fans have backed senior opener Rohit Sharma to take up the role, owing to his tremendous success as the Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper, winning five titles, Kohli has dropped a hint on the same.

During the toss, Kohli had said that Rohit had been looking after the side for quite some time now. At the same time, he indicated that both would continue to be leaders for the group. He also recorded that it was indeed a pleasure and honour for him to have led the side so far, while it is not the turn for the young lot to take this group forward.

Meanwhile, head coach Ravi Shastri, who is also parting ways, symbolised that Rohit has always been ready to take the role "in the wings". He also asserted that the side perpetually had strong individuals to take the side forward in the shortest format, thanks to the Indian Premier League (IPL).