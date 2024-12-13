AUS vs IND, Brisbane Test: Will Rohit Sharma open? India's probable playing XI for Gabba clash here

India's probable playing XI for the third Test against Australia features Rohit Sharma as opener, with possible changes in the bowling lineup, including Prasidh Krishna or Akash Deep.

AUS vs IND, Brisbane Test: Will Rohit Sharma open? India's probable playing XI for Gabba clash here dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 10:51 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 10:51 AM IST

Brisbane: The third match of the India-Australia Test series begins tomorrow at the Gabba in Brisbane, with fans eager to see if Rohit Sharma will return as an opener. Following a disappointing performance batting at number six during the Adelaide Day-Night Test, calls for Rohit to resume opening have grown, especially in light of KL Rahul's struggles in recent matches. Reports from Brisbane suggest that Rohit is likely to open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, with KL Rahul expected to shift to number six. Rohit's recent practice session, where he faced the new ball, has further solidified this possibility.  

The batting order is expected to remain largely unchanged beyond this adjustment. Shubman Gill is likely to bat at three, Virat Kohli at four, Rishabh Pant at five, and Nitish Kumar Reddy is expected to retain his spot following his performances in the first two matches.  

India’s bowling setup could see two changes to balance their strategy. There is a strong possibility of Ravichandran Ashwin being replaced by either Washington Sundar or Ravindra Jadeja to strengthen the batting. Sundar has an added edge due to his success against left-hand batters and his impressive half-century in Brisbane during the last tour. Meanwhile, the pace department could also witness a change, with Harshit Rana potentially replaced by either Prasidh Krishna or Akash Deep. Prasidh’s height could extract bounce from the Gabba pitch, while Akash Deep’s ability to generate late swing also makes him a viable option. Given Brisbane’s conditions, Prasidh Krishna seems likely to get the nod.  

India will rely on Jasprit Bumrah to lead their pace attack, with Mohammed Siraj maintaining his spot. The final composition of the team will aim to balance experience with tactical flexibility to address the extra pace and bounce anticipated on the Gabba pitch.  

India’s probable playing XI for the third Test of BGT: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna/Akash Deep. 

