    Here's how MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad played huge role in Mukesh Choudhary's cricket journey

    Mukesh Choudhary is flourishing playing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. He has credited MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad for playing a massive role in his journey so far.

    Here is how MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad played huge role in Mukesh Choudhary cricket journey-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Chennai, First Published Jul 31, 2022, 4:22 PM IST

    Rookie Indian pacer Mukesh Choudhary made his debut for former four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2022. During the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, he was owned for his base price of ₹20 lakh and was a surprise regular with the side. He went on to play 13 matches for the side, claiming 16 wickets at an economy of 9.31 and a four-for, finishing as the joint highest wicket-taker for the side during the season, alongside fellow pacer Dwayne Bravo. He preceded it with a commendable performance for Maharashtra during the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season. Meanwhile, he has credited CSK skipper MS Dhoni and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for playing an enormous role in his cricketing journey so far.

    Talking to CSK, Choudhary said, "I never thought I would play for Chennai Super Kings. When I was on the team bus [for the first time], Dhoni tapped me on the shoulder, and I was like, 'Oh, this is happening with me', and I felt very proud. I couldn't perform to my potential in my first two matches."

    "So, I used to talk to him [Dhoni] every day and between matches. Dhoni told me to believe in my abilities. Rutu [Gaikwad] is my friend. So, he was always there with me, supported me and gave me the confidence saying, 'You have everything, you just have to believe in yourself because for every player it happens, where they go through this phase'," added Choudhary.

    "After the Mumbai [Indians] game, I gained confidence and continued to bowl with that confidence. The swing is important for a left-arm fast bowler, and the one that comes into the right-hander is crucial. In-swing is the most dangerous ball to any right-handed batter. Length is important. You need to work and improve your accuracy and swing," Choudhary concluded.

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2022, 4:22 PM IST
