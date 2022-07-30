Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ZIM 2022: No Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; Shikhar Dhawan to lead; Deepak Chahar returns

    India's squad for three ODIs against Zimbabwe next month has been announced. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are unavailable, with Shikhar Dhawan to lead, while Deepak Chahar returns.

    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Mumbai, First Published Jul 30, 2022, 8:44 PM IST

    India will be making a short trip to Zimbabwe for the first time since 2016, as the sides play a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series from August 18. On Saturday, the All-India Senior Selection Committee announced the 15-member squad for the tour. Interestingly, former skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli does not feature in the team. At the same time, regular skipper Rohit Sharma has also been rested ahead of the 2022 Asia Cup T20, to be played later next month in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan would be again leading the side, while pacer Deepak Chahar returns after an injury a couple of months back.

    Meanwhile, openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill retain their place in the squad, along with middle-order batter Deepak Hooda, while intriguingly, Rahul Tripathi returns to the side. As for the wicketkeepers, young-gun Ishan Kishan, too, retains his spot, along with Sanju Samson. Among the all-rounders, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur make the cut, while among the specialist spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel rule the squad.

    ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: 'The ultimate goal is to win ICC T20 World Cup' - Dinesh Karthik

    IND squad for ODIs vs ZIM
    Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Chahar.

    IND vs ZIM, 3 ODIs schedule
    August 18 - 1st ODI (Harare)
    August 20 - 2nd ODI (Harare)
    August 22 - 3rd ODI (Harare)

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2022, 8:44 PM IST
